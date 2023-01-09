UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located
This story was updated at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 to reflect that the missing teenager has been located.
UPDATE: Svetlana Tkachenko has been located and is safe. For details, contact White Sands Missile Range Police Department at 575-678-1234.
LAS CRUCES - According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, a "missing endangered juvenile advisory" has been issued by the White Sands Missile Range Police Department.
WSMRPD is asking the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Svetlana Tkachenko, who is 5’3”, 98 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen at a home on White Sands Missile Range on Jan. 1 wearing baggy blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and glasses. Her method of travel and destination is not known, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact WSMRPD at 575-678-1234 or dial 911.
This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located