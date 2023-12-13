WSOC’s guide to viewing the Geminid meteor shower

There will be clear, starry skies so you will have a great opportunity to bundle up and view the upcoming Geminid meteor shower.

The display will be the “king of meteor showers,” according to Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society.

The meteor shower will start around 10 p.m. Wednesday in our area and its peak viewing will be around 2 a.m. Thursday, Channel 9 meteorologist John Ahrens predicted.

The frequency of the meteors will be about 10 an hour. That could be more in more remote areas.

Big night tonight friends!!! Should be some great viewing!! #cltwx

The skies will be clear and the moon will only be about 1% full out so viewing for sky-gazers will be optimal.

A large dome of high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley should bring fair weather for much of the Middle Atlantic Coast, according to space.com.

