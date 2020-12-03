WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm

Groupe WSP Global Inc.
·15 min read

  • Strategic Environment platform uniquely positioned to capitalize on ESG trends and the related US$1.25 trillion Environmental market(1).

  • Earth sciences and Environmental consulting services to represent c. 25% or $2 billion of WSP’s total $8 billion pro forma net revenues(2), achieving a key milestone of its 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan.

  • Enhances proportion of net revenues(3) from strategic advisory services to approximately half of WSP’s total net revenues(3).

  • Immediately increases adjusted EBITDA margin(3) (pre-synergies) toward the higher end of its 2021 strategic ambitions.

  • Highly complementary service offering and customer base provides significant cross-selling opportunities across all of WSP’s end-markets.

  • Establishes long-term relationships with GIC, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with an established global network, and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada's largest institutional investors.

  • Transaction overwhelmingly supported by Golder’s Partners.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone of its journey by entering into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) providing for the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Enterra Holdings Ltd., the holding company of Golder Associates (“Golder”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, WSP will acquire Golder for an aggregate cash consideration of US$1.14 billion (approximately C$1.5 billion) (the “Purchase Price”) representing 10.4x Golder’s 2020 pre-IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA or 8.4x post-synergies(2,4).

Together we will create the leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm with approximately 14,000 of our 54,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating the world’s green transition. The combination ideally positions WSP to capitalize on the rapidly growing ESG trends driving demand for environmental services and sustainable infrastructure development”, commented Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. “WSP looks forward to welcoming Golder’s employees and joining forces with such a well-respected environmental consulting brand. Golder is a global leader in earth sciences and environmental services. This acquisition directly contributes to the realization of the goals we laid out in our 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan and is expected to contribute to both strategic growth and value creation for many years to come. Furthermore, the strategic relationships with GIC and BCI mark another important milestone for WSP to actively continue our acquisition strategy”, he added.

Also commenting on the Acquisition, Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Global President and Chief Executive Officer of Golder said, “Over the last 60 years, Golder has been on a journey where we have built one of the most successful and respected brands in the industry. Combining Golder’s industry-leading expertise with WSP’s impressive world-class platform and highly complementary services will provide long-term benefits for our people and help create greater value for our clients. This view is echoed and confirmed by the overwhelming support of our Partners for the transaction. I believe that the compatible cultures and values of WSP and Golder will facilitate a successful integration.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquisition of Golder for an enterprise value of US$1.14B (approx. CAD$ 1.5B) representing 10.4x Golder’s 2020 pre-IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA or 8.4x post-synergies(2,4).

  • Immediately accretive(2) to WSP's adjusted earnings per share(3), with accretion(2) increasing to the mid-teens once synergies are fully realized(4).

  • Annual cost synergies of approximately $35 million expected to be achieved over a 24-month period with 50% to be realized within the first twelve months after the closing date. Costs required to realize such annual cost synergies estimated not to exceed $35 million in the aggregate(4).

  • Private placements of C$310 million of subscription receipts (at a price of $92.98 per subscription receipt) supported by a C$260 million investment by GIC Private Limited (“GIC”), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with an established global network, and a C$50 million investment by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), one of Canada's largest institutional investors with a global portfolio of more than C$170 billion.

  • Remaining portion of the acquisition funded from a new US$960 million (approximately C$1.2 billion) underwritten bank financing, expected to result in an estimated 1.3x pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio(2,4) upon closing, remaining within WSP’s targeted leverage range of 1.0x to 2.0x.

  • Acquisition expected to be completed in the first half of the second quarter of 2021.

_____________________________

(1) Per Environmental Business International, Inc. Environmental Industry Study.
(2) Non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the “Non-IFRS measures” disclaimer below.
(3) Non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in section 19, “Glossary of non-IFRS measures and segment reporting measures” of the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 26, 2020. Please refer to "Non-IFRS measures" disclaimer below.
(4) Forward looking statements. Please refer to the “forward-looking statements” disclaimer below.

ACQUISITION FINANCING

The Acquisition and other related transaction costs are to be funded by C$310 million private placements (the “Private Placements”) of subscription receipts to two new global long-term investors and a new US$960 million (approximately C$1.2 billion) fully committed bank financing with up to a 4-year tenor. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada are acting as joint bookrunners with respect to the bank financing. The subscription receipts will be issued at a price of C$92.98 and will convert automatically into common shares of WSP upon closing of the Acquisition.

Arjun Khullar, Head of GIC’s Integrated Strategies Group, shared, “GIC is thrilled to partner with WSP, a true market leader with a strong management team and robust track record of creating value for all of its stakeholders. As a long-term investor, we firmly believe in the strategic merits of this transaction and are confident the sector will continue to flourish as businesses increasingly look to improve their sustainability practices. We look forward to future opportunities to expand our relationship with WSP as it continues to pursue its strategic ambitions."

We are impressed with WSP’s world class global and environmental advisory platform and look forward to supporting its expansion”, said Jean-René Adam, Vice President, Active Portfolio Management, Public Markets, BCI. “This is a strong company for our clients’ public markets portfolio and is aligned with our strategy for seeking value-add opportunities from ESG.”

CONDITIONS TO THE ACQUISITION

The Acquisition, which is expected to be completed through a plan of arrangement, remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including (i) Court approval, (ii) shareholder approval by not less than 75% of the votes cast by shareholders, voting as a single class, at a special meeting of Golder shareholders, and (iii) applicable regulatory approvals. The special meeting of the Golder shareholders to consider and vote on the Acquisition is expected to be held on or about January 13, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”). The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of the second quarter of 2021 (the “Acquisition Closing Date”).

Approximately 99% of Golder’s Partners in conjunction with Golder Employee shareholder Trust, which hold together approximately 82.8% of all Golder shares outstanding, have entered into voting and support agreements with WSP to vote in favour of and support the Acquisition.

The Arrangement Agreement provides for a customary non-solicitation covenant on the part of Golder, which is subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions in effect before the Special Meeting and a right in favour of WSP to match any superior proposal. WSP will receive a termination fee of US$25 million should Golder support any superior proposal.

FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS

National Bank Financial Inc. is acting as sole financial advisor to WSP on the Acquisition. Legal advice is being provided to WSP by Stikeman Elliott LLP, Hogan Lovells US LLP in the United States and Stewart McKelvey in Nova Scotia. Legal advice is being provided to Golder by Osler, Hoskin & Harcout LLP, and Cox & Palmer LLPin Nova Scotia.

CONFERENCE CALL

WSP will host a conference call to discuss the Acquisition today, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-427-2309 or 1-866-521-4907 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. For more information about WSP, please visit wsp.com.

ABOUT GOLDER

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Golder is a private, employee-owned engineering and consulting firm with 60 years of experience in the geo-sciences sector; an engineering niche focused on earth and environmental conditions. Golder provides engineering, remediation, regulatory & compliance, design and environmental services to clients in the mining, manufacturing, oil & gas, power and infrastructure industries. Golder operates in 155 offices with approximately 7,000 employees across more than 30 countries globally.

ABOUT GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage Singapore’s foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. GIC invests through funds and directly in companies, partnering with its fund managers and management teams to help world-class businesses achieve their objectives. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,700 people across 10 offices in key financial cities worldwide. For more information about GIC, please visit www.gic.com

ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada’s largest institutional investors. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; public equities; private equity; infrastructure; renewable resources; real estate; and commercial mortgages. BCI’s clients include public sector pension plans, insurance, and special purpose funds. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information or statements that are or may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this press release release, the words "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "forecast", "project", "intend", "target", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or terminology of a similar nature as they relate to the Corporation, an affiliate of the Corporation or the combined firm following the Acquisition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, those information and statements related to the Acquisition, the Private Placements, the underwritten bank financing, the use of proceeds of the Private Placements and the underwritten bank financing, the expected timing of completion and benefits of the Acquisition, the conditions precedent to the closing of the Acquisition and the Corporation's future growth, results of operations, performance business, prospects and opportunities, the expected synergies to be realized and certain expected financial ratios. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, the integration of Golder’s business, the loss of certain key personnel of Golder, the possible failure to achieve the anticipated synergies, the failure to close the Acquisition or change in the terms of the Acquisition, failure to obtain the required Golder shareholder approval or Court approval, failure to obtain the regulatory approvals in a timely manner, or at all, increased indebtedness, transitional risk, the fact that WSP does not currently own Golder, potential undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition, the absence of a financing condition in the Arrangement Agreement, the reliance on information provided by Golder, change of control and other similar provisions and fees, the nature of acquisitions, the exchange rate on the closing date of the Acquisition, the fact that the combined firm will continue to face the same risks that the Corporation currently faces, potential litigation and other factors discussed or referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of WSP's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, and WSP's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 26, 2020 (together, the “MD&As”), which are available under WSP’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have a material adverse effect on the performance or results of WSP or Golder. WSP’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For additional information on this cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP’s actual or projected results, reference is made to the MD&As, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and except as required under applicable securities laws, WSP does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by itself or on its behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Corporation reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS. In this press release, the following non-IFRS measures are used by the Corporation: net revenues; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net earnings; adjusted net earnings per share; and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Additional details for these non-IFRS measures can be found in WSP’s MD&A for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 26, 2020, which is posted on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The following non-IFRS measures are also used by the Corporation and defined as follows: “Pro forma net revenue” is defined as net revenue as if the net revenues of Golder were included for the entire period. “Accretion” or “accretive” is defined as the expected change in WSP’s adjusted net earnings per share after giving effect to the Acquisition and any Acquisition related adjustments. “Pre-IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA” means the adjusted EBITDA of Golder minus lease payments as included in the cash flow statements. “Pro forma adjusted EBITDA” means the aggregate adjusted EBITDA of WSP and Golder. “Pro forma net debt” means net debt after giving effect to the Acquisition, the Private Placements, the underwritten bank financing and any Acquisition related adjustments. “Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio” is calculated using pro forma net debt to the pro forma adjusted EBITDA. “Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as the aggregate adjusted EBITDA of WSP and Golder expressed as a percentage of pro forma net revenues after giving effect to the Acquisition and any Acquisition related adjustments.

The non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS. Management of the Corporation believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and analysts for analyzing the transaction. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and may differ from similarly-named measures as reported by other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED TO AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR PROXY FROM ANY PERSON. THE SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud
Chief Financial Officer
WSP Global Inc.
alain.michaud@wsp.com
Phone: 438-843-7317


Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • Army sergeant arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    An Alabama soldier was charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend's unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle, authorities said.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Sweden: Mother suspected of locking up her son for 28 years

    Police in Stockholm are investigating a woman in her 70s suspected of having kept her son locked up — reportedly for 28 years — in an apartment south of the Swedish capital, investigators said Tuesday. Prosecutor Emma Olsson, who heads the preliminary investigation, said the woman who was held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm. Olsson said the 41-year-old son was found by a relative who then alerted authorities.

  • France to investigate 76 mosques suspected of 'separatism' in 'unprecedented' crackdown on Islamist extremists

    French authorities will swoop Thursday on dozens of mosques and prayer halls suspected of radical teachings as part of a crackdown on Islamist extremists following a spate of attacks, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Mr Darmanin told RTL radio that if any prayer hall was found to promote extremism it would be closed down. The inspections to be carried out on Thursday afternoon are part of a response to two gruesome attacks that particularly shocked France - the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed and the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice. Mr Darmanin did not reveal which places of worship would be inspected. In a note he sent to regional security chiefs, seen by AFP, he listed 16 addresses in the Paris region and 60 others around the country. The Right-wing minister told RTL said the fact that only a fraction of the around 2,600 Muslim places of worship in France were suspected of peddling radical theories showed "we are far from a situation of widespread radicalisation". "Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that (radicalisation)," he said. The killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils cartoons of Mohammed in a class on free speech, sent shockwaves through France, where it was seen as an attack on the republic itself. In the aftermath of his murder the authorities raided dozens of Islamic sports groups, charities and associations suspected of promoting extremism. They also ordered the temporary closure of a mosque near Paris that shared a vitriolic video inciting hatred of Paty. The latest inspections come as Mr Darmanin attempts to fend off fierce criticism over cases of police brutality caught on camera that have forced the ruling party to revise a controversial bill restricting filming of the police.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Republican Sen. David Perdue's stock portfolio shows he'd occasionally make at least 20 trades in one day, per a New York Times investigation

    He made 2,596 trades over his first term, according to the New York Times. He faces a runoff election for his seat on Jan. 5.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court

    Pennsylvania's highest court questioned Tuesday whether Bill Cosby's alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young women amounted to a signature crime pattern, given studies that show as many as half of all sexual assaults involve drugs or alcohol. Cosby, 83, hopes to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction because the judge let prosecutors call five other accusers who said Cosby mistreated them the same way he did his victim, Andrea Constand. “That conduct you describe — the steps, the young women — there’s literature that says that’s common to 50% of these assaults — thousands of assaults — nationwide,” Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor asked a prosecutor during oral arguments in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • I saw Donald Trump’s presidency come crashing down at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

    The Trump presidency ended in the parking lot of a landscaping company next to an adult bookstore. Richard Hall was there

  • Biden spells out why he thinks he can reach a coronavirus relief deal with McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear he believes he can reach the other side of the aisle during his presidency. His first priority, he told The New York Times' Thomas Friedman, will be to push a major pandemic relief package through Congress, even before he gets into office. But that may be difficult while Republicans hold the Senate, which will be the case unless both Democratic candidates win their respective George Senate runoffs.Biden, though, is optimistic, for two reasons. On the one hand, he thinks he has a solid enough working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to get deals done, citing his days in the Senate and as vice president as precedent. "Let me put it this way," he told Friedman. "There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn't get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy. I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle. He knows me. I know him. I don't ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal."But the president-elect also doesn't think holding the majority means McConnell will have all the leverage. If the GOP stymies a relief bill just to prevent his administration from notching a win, Biden said, that could lead to trouble for the party at the voting booth in the 2022 midterms. Biden argued that layoffs, shuttered business, vaccine distribution issues, and bankrupt states will make it challenging for Republican lawmakers to block legislation for too long. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Mnuchin defends shutdown of emergency loan programs

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has defended his decision to close down multiple emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging.