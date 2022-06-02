WSP Continues to Expand its Leadership in Earth and Environment Franchise

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- WSP

We are pleased to announce that WSP has entered into an agreement to acquire the Environment & Infrastructure business (“E&I”) of John Wood Group plc. With approximately 6,000 experts in 10 countries, E&I has a rich history in the environmental sector and a well-diversified client base.

This acquisition is aligned with our 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan and long-term vision, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The acquisition of Wood’s E&I business will directly contribute to the realization of the ambitions we set out in our 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan. WSP’s leading Global Earth & Environment Consultancy will now have approximately 20,000 experts globally with increased capabilities and reach, including key expertise in the high growth water sector and an expanded offering to Federal and government clients,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. “Our platform will be increasingly diversified and resilient, with increased scale in geographies which we have identified for growth such as the United States, where our E&E team will double in size. We look forward to having the team from E&I join us as we expand our leadership in Earth & Environment together,” he added.

“Throughout this process, I’ve been impressed with WSP’s growth story, excellent capabilities, focus on clients and the future aspirations for its business,” said Joe Sczurko, Executive President, Environment & Infrastructure Consulting. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished to get here, and I look forward to the new opportunities that will be created for our employees and clients by joining WSP.”

