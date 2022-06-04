WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.38 per share on the 15th of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.0%.

WSP Global's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, WSP Global was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$2.05 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.1% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. WSP Global has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like WSP Global's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think WSP Global might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for WSP Global for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is WSP Global not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

