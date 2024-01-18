WSP investigating 11 freeway shootings in King County in last 3 weeks alone

Washington State Patrol has investigated 11 freeway shootings in King County since the start of the year, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

He says that most shootings happened in South King County.

That has WSP deploying added resources to curb this recent spike.

“Auburn, Kent, and Pacific police will all be working together to saturate the areas where these have occurred,” said Johnson.

He says air units will also be deployed if the weather allows it. The goal is to prevent more shootings while searching for “vehicles of interest.”

2/2 the @wastatepatrol aviation section will also participate weather permitting.



The goal of this operation is to deter, look for vehicles of interest and have a robust presence to respond quickly to any incidents. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 18, 2024