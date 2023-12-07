WSP investigating 2 shootings on I-5 allegedly involving light blue Nissan

The Washington State Patrol is investigating two shootings that both happened on I-5 on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

According to the WSP, one shooting was on southbound I-5 near South 320th Street in Federal Way, injuring one person.

The other was on northbound I-5 near 200th in SeaTac.

The WSP believes both shootings involved a newer light blue Nissan 350Z with a spoiler.

The driver is believed to be a white man in his 30s to 40s with a handgun. The WSP said he was the only one in the car. He was last seen exiting to Interurban.

The victim was transported to Harborview.

If you have any information call 911.



