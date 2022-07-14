Troopers investigating shooting involving 3 cars on I-5 in Tukwila

Troopers are investigating after gunfire rang out on southbound Interstate 5, north of State Route 900, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Tukwila.

Shots were fired from three vehicles.

Trooper Rick Johnson said it all started with a confrontation between a Kia and a Dodge Challenger, which resulted in people in both cars shooting at each other.

When those cars pulled into the road from the shoulder, a nearby Dodge Charger with children inside was struck multiple times by gunfire, investigators said.

The driver of the Charger then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the Kia through the windshield.

No one was hurt and no one was arrested.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident to call 911.

Here are some pictures of the bullet holes in the Dodge Charger involved in this horrible shooting. The bullet hole in the windshield was the driver firing one round at the KIA that was shooting at them. Again..thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/SZLWeHzhcS — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 14, 2022

