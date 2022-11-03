WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at.

The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th Street when he heard three gunshots.

The man believes that the suspect car was a dark blue older Nissan Sentra that had at least three passengers in it at the time.

When the man was off the freeway, he found two bullet holes in the back doors of his vehicle.

The man was not hurt, the WSP said.

Anyone who has information about what led up to the shooting or who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Todd Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

