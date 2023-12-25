WSP looking for owner of husky found on I-5 in Smokey Point area

KIRO 7 News Staff
Washington State Patrol is looking for the owner of a brown and white husky that was found in the Smokey Point area near Arlington and Marysville.

WSP said a sergeant found the dog on I-5 near milepost 206.

The dog has a collar but no ID tag.

WSP said she will be taken to the Everett Animal Shelter if no one claims her.

