WSP looking for witnesses after man fatally shot at Maytown Rest Area near Rochester

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the Maytown Rest Area near Rochester.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the rest area, located on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near milepost 93, according to the WSP.

The WSP said the identity of the man that died will be released after his family has been notified.

A 31-year-old Olympia man was taken into custody without incident and booked into Thurston County Jail for murder.

The WSP said since it is early in the investigation, details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP Detective Brooke Bova at (360) 701-8284.