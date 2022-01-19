WSP Recognized by Verdantix As a Top Leader in ESG and Sustainability Consulting

WSP identified as one of the top four global market-leading providers for its full spectrum of environmental, social and governance/sustainability services with industry-leading expertise.

NEW YORK --News Direct-- WSP

NEW YORK, January 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ - WSP, a leading environmental, engineering and professional services consultancy, has been recognized as one of the top four global market-leading providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability consulting services in Verdantix’s Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Report 2022.

To determine the final rankings, Verdantix, an independent research and advisory firm, assessed the capabilities of 15 ESG and Sustainability consultancy firms on their ability to deliver a wide range of ESG services and support their clients in implementing sustainability in their business.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Verdantix as a top leader in ESG and sustainability consulting,” said André-Martin Bouchard, WSP global executive director, ESG. “This recognition is a testament to the combined forces of WSP and Golder, as well as to our talented professionals’ ability to provide practical Future Ready® solutions to help our clients around the world build ambitious but achievable ESG strategies.”

WSP offers the full spectrum of ESG/sustainability services with industry-leading expertise, notably in climate change strategy and risk, greenhouse gas emissions and carbon management, and environmental and resource management. It is the only firm among the top four that provides both strategic consulting and engineering services.

“As one of the firms with the most advanced all-round ESG and sustainability consulting capabilities, our ambition to become the leading global earth, environment and ESG consulting firm is becoming a reality,” Bouchard said. “WSP is a key player in the global efforts to decarbonize the economy and will continue to drive the low-carbon transition by providing resilient solutions to our clients.”

Story continues

For further information, see WSP’s most recent Global ESG Report, which defines our objectives and approach to embedding sustainability within our services and advice to clients, our operations, and the communities where we operate.

Additional resources:

Verdantix press release on the Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Report 2022.

About WSP USAWSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering and professional services firms. Dedicated to serving local communities, we are engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 12,000 employees in 200 offices across the U.S., we partner with our clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WSP on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/wsp-recognized-by-verdantix-as-a-top-leader-in-esg-and-sustainability-consulting-467496122