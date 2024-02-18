WSP searching for missing man last seen in Tulalip

Washington State Patrol is searching for a missing person who was last seen in Tulalip.

He was wearing a maroon shirt and might have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Timothy Martini is 51 years old, six-foot tall, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Endangered Missing Person Advisory - Tulalip, WA - On Foot pic.twitter.com/0hPGpxoaUM — @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 17, 2024

If you see him, police ask that you call 911.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.