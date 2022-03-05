WSP seeking leads after two Spokane-area men charged with multiple sex crimes against children

Mar. 4—Two Spokane-area men were arrested in January for alleged sex crimes against local children between 5 and 10 years old, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Tony Bolen, 40, of Spokane, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a WSP news release.

Casey Macgregor (Greer), 44, of Spokane Valley, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, second-degree rape, first- and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, first- and second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both men's bond is set at $100,000. Bolen is set for trial July 11 and Greer is set for trial April 25. They are both still in custody of the jail as of Friday afternoon.

Officials got a tip that someone used online accounts belonging to Bolen and Macgregor to distribute suspected child pornography images over the internet, troopers said. Authorities recovered some sexually explicit images of children and evidence of sexual abuse.

Officers are seeking any information from the public on children who may have been photographed and/or contacted by Bolen and/or Macgregor .

WSP asks that anyone with information about contact Bolen or Macgregor had with children, or any information about a child who may have been a victim of sexual exploitation , to contact WSP Sgt. Darren Wright at (360) 239-0619 or Darren.wright@wsp.wa.gov.