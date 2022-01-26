🌱 WSSC Budget Proposal Hearings + Local Hospital Capacity Update

Happy Wednesday, people of Laurel! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and colder. High: 30 Low: 13.

Here are the top stories in Laurel today:

After canceling in-person hearings due to COVID-19 cases, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission is holding two virtual public hearings on its proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. The $1.59 billion budget includes significant cuts due to the financial impact of COVID-19. (Montgomery Community Media) On Jan. 25, Maryland state health officials reported approximately 84 percent of inpatient beds and 74 percent of intensive care unit beds in hospitals across the state were occupied. Around 28 percent of inpatient beds and 38 percent of ICU beds statewide were filled by COVID-19 patients. (Laurel Patch) A 64-year-old Laurel resident has won the first $50,000 prize in MONOPOLY X20. The game went on sale on Jan. 17. The scratch-off fan decided to try his luck while he was visiting Town Center Liquors in Laurel. He and his wife say they plan to spend some of the prize money on their daughter’s 16th birthday party, and the rest will go into their savings account. (Bay Net)

Today in Laurel:

Virtual Job Fair - Collaborative Solutions for Communities (9:30 AM)

From my notebook:

From the City of Laurel - Government: "ICYMI: Prince George's County Health Department, Maryland will once again be distributing free COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits today, Jan. 26th!" (Facebook)

Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the United States and Maryland flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the firefighters lost in the Line of Duty fighting yesterday's fire in Baltimore City. (Facebook)

Today is the last day Public Works will collect Christmas Trees! If you haven't removed your tree from your home yet, be sure to call 301-725-0088 and let Public Works know you have a Christmas Tree to recycle. (Facebook)

Story continues

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Wednesday. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

