WSU fraternity death marks 4th campus fatality in a month

All social events for fraternities and sororities were suspended at Washington State University after the death Tuesday of a student possibly tied to alcohol. It's the second , which followed the death of 19-year-old freshman Dylan Hernandez who fell out of his bunk bed in his dorm room and hit his head late last week. Several students say Hernandez had been drinking heavily at a fraternity party. In October, Penn State suspended the Chi Phi fraternity as it investigates the death of a 17-year-old who was at an off-campus house allegedly occupied by frat members. Weeks later, Cornell University in New York decried a "pattern of misconduct" after the death of a student who earlier attended a fraternity event. "You start wondering if sending your freshmen to college is going to be a dangerous task and not something that you look forward to as a parent," Nuwer said.

The Washington State fraternity's national organization offered condolences to Martinez's family. It said it's working with law enforcement and the university in their investigation. Meanwhile, San Diego State has announced a task force to review behaviors and procedures at the school's Greek organizations.

