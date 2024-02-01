WSU hosts annual MLK Commemoration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University ended January with a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual MLK Commemoration highlights the work of Dr. King. Organizers want his legacy to inspire other to take a leadership role in whatever movement they believe in.

“I think what Martin Luther King embodied the most was the willingness to be on the front line, his willingness to stand in the gap, his willingness to go into the trenches, his willingness to lead people in a very very difficult time in US history,” Clarence Albury, who works in the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said.

The “Drum Major Awards” are presented to a staff member or student who seeks greatness through service and love.

This year’s recipients are Naquela Pack and Eleazar Recendiz.

