WSU OKs tuition hike of 3 percent

Jan. 27—The Washington State University Board of Regents set tuition for next academic year, approving a 3% increase to undergraduate and graduate student rates.

Regents met Friday morning to wrap up a two-day meeting at the Seattle Children's Research Institute. Among many items discussed, the board made an important choice for the institution's students system-wide.

Vice Chairperson Jenette Ramos said the board began having conversations about tuition in October. Over multiple meetings, regents examined the competitiveness and affordability of higher education in Washington to give context to the critical decision.

Tuition will increase by 3% for all university undergraduates and graduates, resident and nonresident. Additionally, professional and self-sustaining programs like the applied economic program in the College of Agriculture will see a 2.6% increase.

Regents will set rates for Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine residents during March's meeting.

Resident undergraduate rates will rise to $11,305 from $10,976 for the 2024-2025 academic year, according to documents attached to the meeting agenda. Nonresident undergraduate tuition will increase to $27,864 from $27,052.

Resident graduate students will pay $13,055 compared to $12,675 next academic year, according to the documents. Nonresident graduate tuition is increasing to $28,677 from $27,842.

Students in the Applied Economics program will pay $667 next year compared to $605, according to the documents.

Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine residents pay $40,891 per year. If regents approve the proposed 3% increase, they would pay $42,118 next academic year, according to the documents.

State law allows university boards to establish tuition rates. But state lawmakers cap resident undergraduate rates to exceed no more than the average annual percentage growth rate in the median hourly wage for Washington over the past 14 years, according to the documents. This year, the maximum increase permissible for resident undergraduates is 3%.

Tuition rates for all other students, excluding resident undergraduates, may increase or decrease without limit.

WSU's core operating budget for financial year 2024 is estimated at $1,228 billion. About 90% is derived from tuition and state appropriations, pivotal for managing expenses like salaries, wages, benefits and university operations, according to the documents.

The increase is in response to several financial challenges the institution has faced, like inflation and declining enrollment since 2020. The decrease has led to reduced tuition revenue the university uses to operate on, according to the documents.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com