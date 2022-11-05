WSU Police officer resigns after investigation finds he engaged in 'predatory grooming behavior,' had sex on duty

Nov. 5—A Washington State University Police sergeant resigned earlier this week after an investigation found he engaged in predatory grooming behavior and sexual activity while on duty, according to a university press release.

Sgt. Matt Kuhrt's resignation comes months after three top officials at the police department resigned following an investigation found they failed to advise university officials that Kuhrt had sex in the presidential suite of Martin Stadium while on duty.

At the time of the command staff resignations, Kuhrt's actions were still under investigation, but it has since been completed.

Investigators found that Kuhrt violated WSU policies on sexual harassment, misused university resources and violated the police department's policies, according to WSU.

Kuhrt engaged in predatory grooming behavior while in a supervisor role, made sexual comments to coworkers, engaged in sexual activity while on duty and subjected co-workers to nonconsensual physical contact, according to the news release.

The university notified the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission of the findings related to Kuhrt and the three command staff members who resigned.

The agency can review the findings and evaluate if the officers should lose their peace officer certification.

Former city of Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins is running the department with the help of Dawn Daniels, assistant chief.

"Under Jenkins' and Daniels' leadership, we're seeing a renewed commitment throughout the department to professionalism and strong efforts to improve and rebuild community trust," WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the news release.