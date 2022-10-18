WSU professor recognized for her work by United Nations

Oct. 18—A Washington State University faculty member is one of 50 people from around the world who has been recognized by the United Nations for transforming the Earth into a better place to age.

Nancy Swanger is an associate professor in the School of Hospitality Business Management and the associate dean of inter-college partnerships in the Carson College of Business.

She was named to the first-ever list called "Healthy Ageing 50," for her work as the founding director of the Granger Cobb Institute for Senior Living at WSU.

In that role, she has tackled the "central issue" of a lack of trained personnel to provide long-term care, according to a news release from the U.N.

"(Her efforts) through the (institute have) established an educational ecosystem dedicated to raising the quantity and quality of caregivers globally," according to the news release.

The Granger Cobb Institute has senior living scholars. They work on solutions for the most pressing problems in caregiving. It also has a fully online professional certificate program, a four-year interdisciplinary bachelor's degree and faculty fellows, who conduct research and curriculum development that advances the profession.

Her leadership and innovation in creating replicable models of training caregivers and advocating for the importance of caregiving are inspiring, according to the news release.

"(Her achievements demonstrate) that it is indeed possible to ensure access to long-term care for all older people who require it, if we think beyond the usual ways of doing business," according to the news release.

Outside of WSU, she and her husband own two Moscow restaurants, Gambino's and Varsity Diner.

Gritman Sleep Clinic adds new physician

Patients suffering from shift work problems, insomnia and sleepwalking are among those who can be treated by a new physician at Gritman Sleep Clinic in downtown Moscow.

Dr. Preetha Rosen comes to the Palouse after practicing in Washington and Oregon, and encourages people to make appointments with her if they snore or are not consistently refreshed by sleep, according to a news release from Gritman Medical Center.

Part of her practice includes doing one-on-one cognitive behavioral therapy counseling sessions to treat insomnia that can provide relief for patients who have suffered for months or had limited results with medication, according to the Gritman news release.

Gritman Sleep Clinic is inside Gritman's Moscow Family Medicine downtown clinic at 623 S. Main St. The telephone number to make appointments is (208) 882-2011.

Sparklight continuing to move customers from cable to internet TV

LEWISTON — Sparklight's plans to phase out cable television in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the other communities it serves continue to develop.

The company is introducing a product called Sparklight TV to deliver shows broadcast on cable and is offering it to any new customer requesting television services.

When existing customers in this area will be required to shift to Sparklight TV is not clear.

"There have been no changes to the information we provided you in February," Patricia Niemann, a spokeswoman for Sparklight, said in an email.

"Lewiston is not yet scheduled for transition, but rest assured, customers will receive approximately 90 days notice via a variety of communications prior to having to make any changes," she said.

Sparklight TV is a form of Internet Protocol Television. It allows customers to watch the same programming they see now on cable television using the internet.

It can be viewed on any screen in a customer's home, including smart televisions, personal computers, tablets and smartphones using the Sparklight TV app.

The technology is compatible with streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

Existing cable customers' internet will work with Sparklight TV and not need to be upgraded. Households without Sparklight internet can receive Sparklight TV by adding internet or installing a Sparklight modem for $10.50 a month with Wi-Fi capabilities that allows them to access Sparklight TV only.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the last areas where Sparklight has introduced Sparklight TV. The product is available in a majority of Sparklight markets, including all of those in Idaho.

Lewiston manufacturing businesses adding to their operations

LEWISTON — Kash CA and Seekins Precision, two Lewiston manufacturers, are expanding.

A 10,476-square-foot manufacturing area is being added for Kash CA at 719 D St. in Lewiston, according to information in a building permit submitted to the city of Lewiston.

Kash CA specializes in products such as ammunition, components and loading machinery, according to its website.

The estimated value of the two-level structure is $863,456, according to the building permit.

Seekins Precision is adding 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at 159 American Way, according to its building permit application. That project has an estimated value of $450,000.

The company is a maker of firearms and parts, according to its website.

Board & Brush Lewiston helps customers with creative projects

LEWISTON — Stencils, ink, wood and wine help activate individuals' do-it-yourself creative spirit at Board & Brush Lewiston, a new business.

Staff at the venture at the Lewiston Center Mall walks customers through completing projects on pieces of wood with pictures, words and graphics.

Dozens of options are available, like Halloween or Christmas decorations, as well as art that commemorates special occasions such as weddings with the names of the people being married.

"You will gain the experience of distressing the wood, sanding and assembling your boards and choosing the stain and paint options exactly to your personal preference," according to the business website.

All customers have to be at least 21 years old and may purchase wine or beer to sip as they work.

Board & Brush is part of a franchise that started in the Wisconsin basement of its founder and has grown to more than 265 locations throughout the United States.

The branch in Lewiston is owned by Lorraine and Tyler Randall, who met in 2007 when he was stationed in California with the U.S. Navy.

The Randalls developed a love of Southern, farm-style and antique decor when they traveled. That interest prompted him to start building farmhouse dining room tables, which she sanded and stained.

Their decision to open a Board & Brush came after she attended a workshop in Modesto, Calif., and fell in love with the product.

Lewiston workshops can be booked at boardandbrush.com/lewiston. The business's address is 1928 19th Ave., Suite A.

Urologist joins staff at Tri-State

CLARKSTON — A urologist is joining Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus' urology practice this fall.

Dr. Duncan Harris is a board-certified urologist who brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position.

His knowledge of general urology includes prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology and urologic cancers.

He most recently worked in a large, multi-specialty group and spent 19 years in private practice in Grass Valley, Calif.

Harris' office will be at 1119 Highland Ave., Suite 1, in Clarkston.