WSU student arrested for alleged hit-and-run

Nov. 14—A Washington State University student was arrested Saturday night for allegedly striking two pedestrians while driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Carmen Fernandez, 19, was arrested for an alleged DUI, two charges of felony vehicular assault and three charges of hit-and-run, according to Sgt. Todd Dow at the Pullman Police Department.

Officers from Pullman police responded to an injury crash around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way. A male WSU student and woman were struck by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk, Dow said. The vehicle fled the scene and also allegedly hit a fire hydrant.

The two pedestrians were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Dow said they are in serious condition but are not facing life-threatening injuries. The crash into the fire hydrant also caused a water line to rupture.

Dow said the vehicle was located at a nearby sorority on College Hill. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office and WSU Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce