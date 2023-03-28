WSU student released after domestic dispute

Mar. 28—A Washington State University student could face up to life in prison after being accused of strangling his girlfriend and assaulting her roommates.

Riley Gavin, 20, was arrested Friday evening after an alleged domestic dispute, under suspicion of first-degree felony residential burglary, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and two fourth-degree assault domestic-violence charges. After being held in the Whitman County Jail over the weekend, he was released with a no-contact order from the victims.

The case began when officers at the Pullman Police Department were dispatched to a Pullman residence Friday night, following up on a report of a domestic dispute.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the alleged incident started at Gavin's apartment. He and his girlfriend got into an argument, which allegedly escalated into a physical altercation.

According to Breshears, Gavin allegedly held the victim down on the bed and strangled her. She was able to free herself from his grasp and leave the premises.

The victim made it to her apartment, but Gavin followed close behind. Gavin allegedly forced his way into the victim's apartment and assaulted her roommates, who were trying to keep him from entering the premises, Breshears said.

After his arrest, Gavin was held without bail before appearing in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said Gavin could face the maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $50,000 for the class A felony first-degree residential burglary charge.

Whitman County Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said this isn't the first time Gavin has been apprehended for a crime against another person. A year ago, he got into an altercation at a timber yard in Pullman, and was convicted of disorderly conduct.

Gavin's parents and one of the victims attended his preliminary hearing, who made statements in front of the court.

"Riley is our only child and we love him more than anything in this world, and we will do anything for him," Gavin's mother said. "This has shattered us. We just want to help him so much."

Story continues

Gavin's father said Gavin has been struggling with alcohol issues and it's time to take more serious measures.

"He needs a chance to work through this issue," said Gavin's father. "We're doing our best to make sure this is the last engagement he has with the justice system."

One of the victims said Gavin had never made her feel unsafe, scared or in danger. And what happened Friday was a bad situation.

"(Gavin) is the most kindhearted, hard-working and intelligent man," said one of the victims. "However, when alcohol comes into play, he does turn into someone we don't know. I believe with the right support he can come back from this."

Gavin's next hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. He will appear in Superior Court for an arraignment.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com