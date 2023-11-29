New WSU study will examine Washinton’s rainbow reputation

A new study will be examining Washington State’s rainbow reputation. Washington State University just received $500,000 to research the local LBGTQ+ community.

This will be the first study to solely focus on the Evergreen State.

Researchers say they want to recruit participants at local pride events and through local organizations.

They will be gathering a range of information, from demographics, and geographical dispersion to economic opportunities.

The first phase of the study will develop survey questions.

Data collection is expected next year and then results are expected by 2025.