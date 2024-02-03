WSU Tech renovating automotive facility targeting more students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Renovations are being done at WSU Tech in the automotive department with hopes to shine more light on their automotive programs.

The redevelopment will add more lab space for instructors and students.

“With the new facilities, I believe it will be much more organized and we can have a better learning environment.” WSU Tech student Ivy Lawrence said.

Although it’s a construction project at the moment, students say when the renovation is completed, the facility will feel like more like a professional auto shop.

“It will make the students feel like, (they’re) not transitioning from a classroom to a dealership, it’s more just a straight cross through. So it makes it a little more easy to transition into the actually field of work.” WSU Tech student Alexander Thonn said.

There are around 200 students in the automotive program right now. The upgrade in facility will add more learning space with a goal of bringing in 30 to 50 more students.

“So this will open up some additional seats, as well as bringing in some excitement to create energy around the automotive service and show what it looks like to work in a real service facility.” WSU Tech Dean of Applied Technologies Jessi Lane said.

With the modernization of the facility, other automotive curriculum will be emphasized giving students a better feel for how new tech is being used in vehicles.

“Part of this renovation includes an alternative fuel program which works with electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles as well as some of the emerging trends in other fuel systems and so this space will allow instructors to explore those opportunities.” said Lane.

The state of Kansas added $1.5 million for the renovations and will cost around $2 million. The facility redevelopment is scheduled to be done by the start of the next school year.

