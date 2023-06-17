WSU tudent pleads guilty to assaulting officers

Jun. 17—A Washington State University student pleaded guilty after being accused of assaulting multiple officers and harassing several women.

Joseph Reising, 19, changed his plea in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. He was arrested on campus Jan. 5 and charged with third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

WSU police were dispatched to Northside Residence Hall on a report of a man touching people and jumping into cars. When officers arrived, they saw a man identified as Reising approach them carrying a shoe, asking them if they had a Taser, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court.

Officers asked if they could speak to Reising, and he used an open hand to hit and push an officer in his chest, Scholl said. He began to walk backward, away from officers, who walked toward him, and Reising put his hand in an officer's face, making pointing gestures.

An officer grabbed his right arm near the wrist and they moved Reising toward a parked car near the building. Reising began to shout loudly, and officers said it appeared he was under the influence of a drug, Scholl said.

The sergeant and EMS responded after Reising told police he had taken three tabs of acid and was looking for cocaine, Scholl said. While police tried to induce Reising to sit down, he used his left leg to kick officers. Police told Reising not to kick them, and using his right leg he kicked the sergeant three times.

Police spoke with a man who was in the area at the time, and he said Reising was touching and pushing a woman. He attempted to get Reising's attention off the woman, and Reising used an open palm to press into his stomach to get back to the woman. Scholl said he told police it knocked the wind out of him, and there were allegedly five to 10 women who were assaulted by Reising.

Scholl said multiple women told police they had been harassed by Reising, but only one victim made contact with the prosecutor's office.

The victim and her friend were driving in their car on campus when they saw a group of women walking around who were approached by Reising. She told Scholl that Reising was touching one of the women before they ran inside the building and he followed them.

The survivor pulled up to Reising to ask if he was OK and he jumped into her vehicle without permission, Scholl said. Reising made comments about her breasts and began to reach toward her. She grabbed the Taser she kept inside her car, pointed it at him and told him he needed to leave her vehicle immediately.

Reising jumped out of the car and the victim tried to lock the doors, but Reising didn't close the door all the way, and was able to re-enter. She and her friend exited the car and Reising began to follow them. Her friend then called the police.

Reising was taken to the hospital instead of being arrested, and was put into protective custody.

Scholl said in court this is Reising's first offense and it was a "one-time" situation, and he isn't a regular user of drugs. Since the incident Reising has completed alcohol drug information school, obtaining a substance use evaluation from the Palouse Recovery Center and underwent sexual harassment training at WSU.

Reising shared a few words in court.

"I sincerely apologize to the law enforcement officers who I idolize for disrespecting them that day," Reising said. "I apologize to the first responders, my fellow students and my family who I've put through so much. I truly never meant to harm anyone in any way. I made a stupid mistake that I will continue to regret for the rest of my life. I'm ashamed and horrified that any version of myself could ever act in such a way."

Whitman County Judge Gary Libey said the court is convinced that it was a one-time offense, but it was a really bad offense. He added he knows Reising was out of his mind, but everyone is responsible regardless of such factors.

Libey sentenced Reising to 12 months of supervised probation and two weeks in jail. In addition he must complete a substance use evaluation and comply with the recommended treatment.

