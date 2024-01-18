WT leading new research into families of children with learning disabilities

Jan. 17—CANYON — Parents of children with learning disabilities are sought to take part in groundbreaking new research at West Texas A&M University.

Faculty members in WT's Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences are leading new research into the experiences of families with children with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and speech and language disorder.

"This research is the first of its kind in the United States," Malvika Behl, associate professor, counselor education program chair and principal investigator for the project, said in a news release. "We're trying to bring out awareness and help teachers, administrators, counselors and diagnosticians better understand the parents' experience and see how they can be helped more."

The project, "Lived Experience of Parents of Children with Specific Learning Disabilities," is funded via a $2,500 Richard and Mary West Traylor Research Grant from WT's Center for Learning Disabilities.

Behl is partnering with three colleagues from the Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences: Kenneth Denton, associate dean and associate professor of psychology; Betty Coneway, head of the WT Department of Education and the Geneva Schaeffer Professor of Education; and Mikyung Shin, the Bill Piehl Professor of Education.

The researchers are focusing on four common disorders that affect a person's ability to read, write, do math and speak. They seek 33 families from across the United States to take part in interviews and an additional 33 families to complete surveys at wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3vHF8KnkwSEbtXM.

"When some parents go to the schools to get their children tested, they don't even know exactly what learning disabilities are," Behl said. "Often, they experience a lot of guilt: Is this something I gave my child? Did I do something wrong?

"If you're advocating for your child, you want them to have all the resources that they can, but sometimes, you don't know what those resources are," Behl continued. "As we do our interviews, we'll be asking parents what resources have and have not been helpful."

They'll also pay particular attention to how parents are coping with their child's diagnosis.

"When you're spending a lot of time focused on getting resources for your child, your own mental health sometimes takes a back seat," Behl said.

That's common, said Michelle Simmons, WT's Lanna Hatton Professor of Learning Disabilities and director of the WT Center for Learning Disabilities.

"Parents of children with learning disabilities face many challenges and often frustration when seeking an evaluation to find out the educational needs of their child," Simmons said in the release. "This project will provide unique insight from the perspective of the parent and their personal experiences when seeking educational testing. Findings are expected to improve outcomes for families and better inform the evaluation process for students with learning disabilities."

This study is an example of the impactful work done by WT as a Regional Research University, as laid out in the University's long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign's new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.