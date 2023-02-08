WT officials warn of multiple vehicle burglaries reported on campus Tuesday

CANYON — Two people were arrested after multiple vehicle thefts were reported early Tuesday on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

On Tuesday, the WT University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call on-campus for multiple motor vehicle burglaries, according to a news release. The burglaries were reported to have occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in parking zones 6, 16 and 31 on the WT campus. Two suspects were taken into custody.

The university's police department and outside law enforcement are currently collaborating on the investigation.

While nothing is failsafe, UPD notes some suggestions everyone may want to consider:

Lock all doors and windows before leaving your vehicle.

Ensure all locks are in proper working order.

If you return to find an unexplained open/broken window or door – do not enter. Contact the Police.

Do not touch or clean up until the police have inspected for evidence.

Be a good neighbor. If you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 9-1-1 immediately.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2 arrested after vehicle burglaries on West Texas A&M campus