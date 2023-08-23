WT police: Individual suspected of domestic dispute, hit and run, assault of peace officer

CANYON — The West Texas A&M University Police Department reported an incident involving domestic violence and aggravated assault on campus Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the University Police Department responded to an incident that occurred on campus near Zone 13 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The incident was reported to be a domestic dispute involving an individual believed to be under the influence.

Police said the individual suspected of being under the influence was also suspected of being involved in a hit and run, evading arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

Crime victim rights and options were provided. Title IX is aware of the reported incidents. No further information was available.

"WTAMU and the University Police strongly encourage everyone to use good judgement and be an active player in your own safety," a news release states. Review the following prevention strategies related to fighting, arguments, and abusive relationships:

Verbal provocation alone is not justification to assault a person

Do not provoke others with words or actions

Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal..

Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, etc.

How to help:

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT police report domestic dispute on campus, officer assault