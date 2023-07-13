WT police issue report on 2 assault incidents on campus

CANYON — The University Police Department at West Texas A&M University alerted the public Thursday to two assaults that reportedly took place on campus.

The University Police Department said it was made aware of a reported fist fight involving two juvenile individuals staying in a residential hall on-campus that took place the day before, on Wednesday evening, July 12.

In addition, the University Police Department said it was made aware of another incident involving two juvenile individuals on-campus, which indicated an unlawful physical touch occurring on Wednesday.

"The UPD criminal investigations division is in contact with parents and will follow up with the appropriate process for working with juveniles," two separate police releases noted in regard to both cases. "The two individuals associated with this incident are not students or employees of the university."

Crime victim rights and options were provided, the release noted. The university's Title IX office is aware of the reported incidents.

WT and the University Police strongly encourage everyone to use good judgement and be an active player in your own safety. They suggest the following prevention strategies:

Talk to your kids about inappropriate touching and safe resources for your child.

Unwanted touching such as groping and touching of private body parts is inappropriate touching.

Verbal provocation alone is not justification to assault a person.

Do not provoke others with words or actions.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are OK.

"The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses," the release notes. "A requirement of this law is timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes."

