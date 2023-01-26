The West Texas A&M University Police Department released information about possible stalking incidents taking place on campus over the past year.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the university "was made aware of stalking incidents occurring on WT campus. The incidents were reported to have occurred between spring 2022 and January 2023," a news release stated.

Crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided. In addition, Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.

A few signs of an abusive relationship or stalking include:

Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal.

Looks at you or acts in ways that scare you.

Makes unwanted phone calls, texts, or social media posts.

Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc.

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

For more information, contact the Stalking Resource Center at https://victimsofcrime.org/stalking-resource-center/ .

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses. A requirement of this law is timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT police warn of stalking incidents between spring 2022, January 2023