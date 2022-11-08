WT police warn of stalking incidents on and off campus, offers ways to take precautions

On Monday, Nov. 7, West Texas A&M University's Police Department was made aware of stalking incidents occurring on locations both on and off WT campus. The incidents were reported to have occurred between August and continuing into November.

Crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided.

Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.

The police department wants to remind those who may be involved in an incident of some things to watch out for:

Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal.

Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc.

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

For more information, visit the Stalking Resource Center online at https://victimsofcrime.org/stalking-resource-center/

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT police warn of stalking incidents on and off campus