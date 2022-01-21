WTAMU police issue release regarding domestic violence, stalking incidents on/off campus

On Thursday, the University Police Department was made aware of incidents occurring on locations both on and off the West Texas A&M University campus of domestic violence and stalking, a WTAMU news release stated.

The incidents were reported to have occurred on Wednesday and continuing on Thursday, the release said.

Crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided. Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.

Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal.

Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc.

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

For more information, visit the Stalking Resource Center online at https://victimsofcrime.org/stalking-resource-center/ .

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses. A requirement of this law is timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes, the release said.

No other further information was available regarding the incidents.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WTAMU issues report on domestic violence, stalking on/off campus