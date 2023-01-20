WTC First Responder Has 1 Message For Kevin McCarthy On George Santos' 9/11 Fib

A Ground Zero worker and 9/11 first responders’ advocate sent a sharp message to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) regarding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and his 9/11 lie (You can watch his message for McCarthy below).

Santos’ tornado of falsehoods includes a 2021 tweet that referred to his mother’s death due to 9/11 but, later that year, he implied that his mother died in December 2016.

Santos mother was not in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, according to The Washington Post, although Santos’ website claims that she was in the South Tower during the World Trade Center attack.

John Feal, a 9/11 first responder, referred to Santos’ lie as “disgusting” during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

John Feal had a steel beam fall on his foot at Ground Zero but was denied compensation for his frightening injury, an injury that led to a partial amputation of his foot.

He said McCarthy should “be a man” in response to the embattled Republican’s fib.

“He can fix this. And if Kevin, if you’re watching and if you’re listening, be a man. Man up,” Feal said.

“Show the leadership that you were voted in for and do the right thing. This man is leaving a trail of pain behind him and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

McCarthy revealed earlier this week that he’s “always had a few questions” about Santos’ background, however, he hasn’t called on the Republican to resign.

