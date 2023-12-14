WTF? Are Lawyers Really Now Blaming Black Men for Their Own Deaths?

More than a week after an officer involved in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis claimed that he wouldn’t do anything differently when attempting to arrest the Black man, the legal representation for all the officers said that their clients aren’t even responsible for his death, instead blaming the actions of Ellis.

On Tuesday, as prosecuting and defending attorneys made their closing arguments, Wayne Fricke, the legal representative for Officer Christopher Burbank, said that Ellis “created his own death,” due to his methamphetamine addiction, according to the Associated Press.

More from the Associated Press:

Fricke’s remarks followed closing arguments by special prosecutor Patty Eakes, who urged the jury to compare the officers’ statements with videos and witness testimony to determine the officers’ credibility. Eakes is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

According to a probable cause statement, Ellis was walking home from a 7-Eleven when he was stopped by officers Collins and Burbank in their police car. When Ellis started to walk away, both of the officers got out of the car and charged at him.

Allegedly, they both attacked Ellis by slamming him into the pavement and hitting him repeatedly. As Collins put him in a neck restraint, Burbank fired his taser. A doorbell camera from a nearby home allegedly heard one of the officers telling Ellis, “Shut the f*** up, man.”

The officers allege that Ellis threatened to punch Burbank and slammed the car with his hand. Rankine allegedly arrived later to provide backup. Prosecutors are accusing him of placing a knee on Ellis’ neck and lower back, which led to Ellis stating, “I can’t breathe.”

Officers Burbank and Collins are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Rankine is just charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to the Associated Press.

