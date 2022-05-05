WTH man arrested after shooting injures 2

May 5—A West Terre Haute man has been arrested following a shooting about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Donald Kennedy, 67, faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness after Vigo County sheriff deputies responded to the 7100 block of Fayette Road in West Terre Haute.

Deputies found two males who were gunshot victims, Sheriff John Plasse said in a department release. The two males were taken to Union Hospital for treatment. The victims will be released at a later time, Plasse said.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, TransCare, and New Goshen Fire and Rescue. Plasse said the investigation remains ongoing.