New WTO boss backs British calls for new services rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Rees
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ngozi&#xa0;
Ngozi

The new World Trade Organization chief has backed Britain’s push for a shake-up of global rules in services trade, but warned sweeping reforms of the under-fire organisation will take a long time.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to head the trade referee, said the “sooner we can pin down the rules” in trade in services the better after the UK called for them to be modernised.

The former Nigerian finance minister also told The Daily Telegraph that wider WTO reforms would help Britain’s post-Brexit trade thrive as she vowed to push to reduce export restrictions blocking vaccine and medical supplies.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was appointed WTO director general last week, inherits an organisation in crisis and in need of huge reform after failing to cope with the surge in protectionist trade policies in recent years.

She said trade in services will be the “wave of the future” as she admitted the beleaguered trade referee has “nowhere to go now but up”.

In response to the UK’s calls for a trade in services revamp Dr Okonjo-Iweala said: “I do agree that this is an area in which the WTO can really help and do much better to get the multilateral trading system working… Trade in services is growing in leaps and bounds.”

International trade secretary Liz Truss has repeatedly called for the WTO to help liberalise trade in services as part of wider reforms. Last month she said the UK wanted to “lead the creation of new rules in areas like digital and data, services and the environment”.

The UK is the world’s second-largest services exporter but high barriers on this trade remain globally and the WTO has not revamped its rules in decades.

The WTO is in charge of the international trade rulebook and settling trade disputes but an overhaul will have to be agreed by its members. Dr Okonjo-Iweala faces a formidable challenge revitalising the multilateral organisation that was near-paralysed by the Trump administration.

Mooted reforms include overhauling its disputes settlement system and clamping down on unfair trade practices, such as large state subsidies.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala said she would look for a “very quick win” by helping to solve the pandemic, pressing for rule changes to aid the flow of medical goods and reduce export restrictions.

However, she cautioned that many of the bigger reforms “will not be that quick”.

President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala became the new chief of the WTO in February&#xa0; - Joshua Roberts/Reuters
President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala became the new chief of the WTO in February - Joshua Roberts/Reuters

“You need to build a consensus around which reforms [and] the sequencing, and so that will take a little bit of time to do so it’s not going to be easy. If it were easy it would have been done long ago.”

Dr Okonjo-Iweala added that the UK would “absolutely” benefit from an overhaul of WTO rules.

“If we strengthen and update those rules that are lagging behind, for instance in e-commerce [and] the green economy, I think these are areas where the UK will find [it] very useful to be a part and parcel of the WTO,” she said.

“The WTO and the multilateral trading system is the home for the UK and I think that is why I’m sure the trade minister Liz Truss and the Prime Minister are interested in strengthening the WTO.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients' morale

    When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus. In the meantime, patients can rely on Siala to bring hope and resilience with the strokes of his bow.

  • Haunted by unfounded fears for their fertility, British Indians are more likely to resist getting COVID-19 vaccine

    A report found that 56% of British Indians were vaccine-hesitant. They also worry vaccines are tainted with alcohol or meat products.

  • Portugal's emergency services workers bumped down vaccine priority list

    Portugal will refocus its COVID-19 inoculation campaign towards vulnerable groups and away from some key state workers such as police and firefighters owing to scarce vaccine supplies, officials said on Friday. Portugal, like many European Union countries, has been slow to get its vaccination programme started. "We must understand that not everyone can be vaccinated at the same time," Health Secretary Antonio Lacerda Sales told reporters, emphasising that over-80s and over-50s with known ailments were the "major priority", though that would not mean completely stopping vaccination of security personnel.

  • The inspiring Mars landing has rekindled hope for a manned mission to the Red Planet

    Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

  • Bob Dole visited by Biden after announcing cancer diagnosis

    US president confirmed that 1996 Republican presidential nominee is ‘doing well’

  • Refugees in Sudan fly flag for Ethiopia's defeated rebels

    In remote eastern Sudan, refugee activists are keeping the flame burning for the former rebels who once dominated Ethiopian politics but were ousted from their regional stronghold last year.

  • The Science of Awe and the Mars Perseverance Rover

    Why feeling awe inspires empathy

  • Pentagon inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command from Colorado to Alabama

    The decision on Jan. 13, one week before Trump left office, blindsided Colorado officials and raised questions of political retaliation.

  • Chipotle, DocuSign Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

    Chipotle, a hot IPO, a work-from-home play, an under-the-radar 5G chip stock and a homebuilder make up five stocks near buy points.

  • Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in 'massive step' toward normal

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, with Morrison among a small group receiving the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. "This is the beginning of a big game change," Morrison told reporters moments after getting injected at a medical centre in Sydney.

  • Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas

    Of the around 70 deaths attributed to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures nationwide, more than a dozen were people who perished in homes that had lost their heat, and most of those were in Texas. Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop said his office received many calls in recent days asking for checks on friends or family members who may be suffering due to the power outages. Hypothermia can set in if the body loses heat faster than it can produce it and if it falls below about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Transcript: Matt Pottinger on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger that aired February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • The jockeying to replace Neera Tanden has begun

    The OMB nominee has a much harder path for confirmation with Joe Manchin opposed. The fallback options have some risks, too.

  • As Outcry Over Nursing Homes Grows, Cuomo Lashes Out at Critics

    ALBANY, N.Y. — Trying to quell a growing outcry over the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched into a 90-minute defense of his actions while lashing out at critics he said were operating in a “toxic political environment.” Cuomo said he understood the outrage over his monthslong undercounting of deaths in those facilities but insisted no state policy contributed to that toll. At the same time, however, the governor unveiled a series of reforms to address the management and safety of nursing homes, saying, “That is the only way families will have peace of mind.” Cuomo’s remarks, during an hour-and-a-half news conference in the state Capitol, came as he faced one of the biggest political crises of his decadelong tenure, including a federal investigation of his administration and a move by the governor’s fellow Democrats to strip him of the unilateral emergency powers he has exercised during the pandemic. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Friday, another prominent Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of Queens, joined a chorus of lawmakers backing investigations into the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, noting that “thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives.” “Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement, issued during Cuomo’s news conference. The count of deaths is at the heart of the issues confronting the Cuomo administration. For months, the state now concedes, the official death tally of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities was greatly underreported. The state counted the total losses, but they were attributed to the hospitals where the patients died, not the facilities where they had lived, effectively hiding the toll the pandemic took on those facilities. But in the wake of a scathing report three weeks ago from state Attorney General Letitia James suggesting a major undercount of deaths of nursing home and long-term care residents, the state has now updated those numbers, to more than 15,000 from about 8,500 in late January. On Friday, Cuomo again said he accepted blame for that undercount: “I take responsibility for all of it, period,” he said. In particular, the governor has said repeatedly, his lack of candor in releasing accurate data had created a space for false information to be propagated. “We created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough,” Cuomo said, “and conspiracy theories and politics and rumors fill the void.” But he simultaneously sought to reframe the debate, saying the criticism of him constituted politically motivated attacks by Republicans and others operating in a “toxic political environment.” Cuomo had repeated a similar message for much of the week, but the crisis did not show signs of abating. Earlier in the week, Cuomo verbally attacked a Queens assemblyman, Ron Kim, after he told reporters for The New York Times and CNN that Cuomo had berated him during a call, threatening to publicly tarnish the assemblyman and urging him to issue a statement to change remarks he had made about the nursing home issue. On Friday, Kim reiterated his story to a national television audience during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” “Cuomo is an abuser,” Kim said, referring to the governor’s call to him last week. “He has abused his powers. And abusers are cowards.” Cuomo’s office has characterized Kim as a liar, and the governor himself suggested Wednesday that the assemblyman was corrupt, accusing him of unethical and possibly criminal behavior in relationship to a 2015 law governing nail salons. (Kim denied the accusations.) Since Wednesday, Kim has received support from several Democrats in Albany as well at City Hall. “Look, I believe Ron Kim when he talks about what he experienced,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on “The Brian Lehrer Show” on WNYC. “And I believe that there has to be a really full investigation here because something happened that potentially means folks who lost their lives, family members were lost who could have been saved, and there has not been a reckoning.” Calls for investigations from Democrats come on the heels of similar — and louder — requests from scores of Republicans, both in New York and nationally, who have seen Cuomo rise in prominence over the last year, in large part because of his perceived competence in handling the coronavirus crisis as it ravaged the state, killing more than 45,000 people. With an unbroken string of daily news conferences in the spring, Cuomo had earned plaudits for a steady demeanor and a just-the-facts approach. Last fall, that image was burnished by a mid-pandemic memoir — offering “leadership lessons” — and the International Emmy Founders Award for “his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” But that image began to unravel after the emergence of the attorney general’s findings and other news reports showing Cuomo had sometimes discarded the advice of medical experts in guiding his pandemic response. Questions surrounding the governor’s handling of nursing homes have been percolating since March, when a guidance memo was issued that asked such facilities to admit or readmit people who were positive for the virus, a measure Cuomo said was justified by federal guidelines and implemented so that hospitals would not be overwhelmed with patients. Still, as the deaths mounted in nursing homes, there was speculation that the guidance — which was revoked in mid-May — could have caused the virus to spread among a vulnerable population. The controversy erupted into a full-blown public relations crisis a week ago when Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, conceded in a private conversation that the administration had not provided state lawmakers with accurate counts of the death toll because of fears over an investigation by the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump. Cuomo and Trump had often squabbled, and the governor was concerned that the investigation was politically motivated, DeRosa said, and that information “was going to be used against us.” “Basically, we froze,” DeRosa told lawmakers. That admission drew the interest of investigators from the FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, who have launched a preliminary investigation seeking information about the death count. Cuomo made no mention of the federal probe Friday but defended his health department and administration at length, saying, “I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York” about the causes of deaths, adding the state’s reaction to the epidemic “saved tens of thousands of lives.” Still, he also said he felt sorrow for families that had lost loved ones, acknowledging that some factors are out of his control. “If anyone had the perfect answer to nursing home deaths, and if anyone tells you they do, they’re lying,” he said. “Because people are going to die in nursing homes.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have different opinions about health and safety, with one choosing to block seats and the other filling planes.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • A data error reduced a healthy 30-year-old man to the size of a thumb, qualifying him for a COVID-19 vaccination

    A computer glitch shrank Liam Thorp, from Liverpool, from 6 foot 2 inches tall to 6.2cm (2.4 inches).

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.