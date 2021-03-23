WTO chief 'disappointed' in EU vaccine export restrictions

Director-General of WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala visits Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja
·1 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The director-general of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was disappointed in the European Union's export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that she was talking to the bloc about this measure.

The European Commission said on March 11 it had extended the mechanism, set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers' announcements of delays in deliveries to the EU, to the end of June.

"While we understand the politics of what they are doing - I have said openly I am disappointed, particularly in the fact that they extended it from March," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a WTO online event, saying export restrictions must be temporary.

"I am actively talking to them about how we can make sure this restriction can be dealt with," she added.

Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala has made fighting the pandemic a priority since taking up the organisation's top job on March 1. Asked about her position on stalled WTO talks on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 drugs proposed by India and South Africa, she said she was not opposed to it.

However, she said that it was important to also seek to boost manufacturing through other routes because the talks were "taking some time".

"What I have proposed is a third way because people are dying," she said, adding that this included lowering export barriers and using existing capacity to increase output.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate confirms Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead Labor Department

    The Senate voted 68-29 on Monday to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead the Department of Labor.Why it matters: The Senate has now confirmed President Biden's nominees for all 15 executive departments. Walsh will be tasked with overseeing an unemployment crisis brought on by COVID-19 and helping regulators navigate the new realities of a pandemic-era workforce. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Walsh has served as Boston mayor since 2014. He was expected to run for a third term until being appointed to the administration role. The incoming secretary is a former construction worker and a strong ally of trade unions. Walsh beat out a number of floated names for the role, including California Labor Secretary Julie Su, Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and former Deputy Labor Secretary Seth Harris. Walsh faced a relatively smooth confirmation process. He was asked repeatedly about pay and employment disparities for women and people of color during his hearing, to which he testified: "We are dealing with a system of systemic racism that we have to continue to address," per the Washington Post. The big picture: 21 of the 23 Cabinet or Cabinet-level nominees that require Senate approval have now been confirmed. The Senate still has to vote on Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Eric Lander, and his nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, who has not yet been named in the wake of Neera Tanden's withdrawal. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Scottish parliamentary committee says it was misled by First Minister Sturgeon

    A Scottish parliamentary committee said on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had misled it over evidence she gave on her handling of sexual harassment complaints, the latest twist in a row that could sink her hopes for an independent Scotland. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against her predecessor Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the independence cause, now an implacable enemy. The allegations against Salmond were first made in 2018, but the drama really erupted last month when, in explosive testimony to the committee, he cast doubt on Sturgeon's actions and said her government had acted unlawfully.

  • We can't succeed in Afghanistan. Biden's best move is to leave by Trump's May 1 deadline.

    Biden can say the deal was done, his hands were tied and and blame Trump for any setbacks.

  • Surveillance video: SF bakery burglarized twice in same day

    'TOTALLY VIOLATED': An Asian business in San Francisco is asking for the public's help after it was burglarized twice on the same day. Pineapple King Bakery in the Sunset neighborhood shared surveillance video and photos with ABC7 News:

  • Germany’s Easter Curbs Shows Europe’s Running Out of Answers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a five-day lockdown over Easter in one of Germany’s toughest moves since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration in Europe’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.Just a few weeks after the spread appeared under control, a new spike in infections and sputtering vaccinations have led to France and Italy expanding lockdowns. The Netherlands will likely extend curbs later on Tuesday while in Hungary, hospitals are calling for help from untrained volunteers.The region’s darkening outlook will be reflected in a joint statement by European Union leaders on Thursday, when they discuss the pandemic, which has taken a turn for the worse because of aggressive Covid-19 strains.“The epidemiological situation remains serious, also in the light of the challenges posed by variants,” leaders will say, according to the latest draft of their communique seen by Bloomberg. “Restrictions, including as regards non-essential travel, must therefore be upheld for the time being.”Plans to hold the summit in person were abruptly shelved last week, and the meeting will instead take place by video conference, in a move that encapsulates the worsening situation.Infections in Belgium -- where EU summits are normally held -- have risen by more than 40% on a weekly basis, according to the latest available data. Germany’s contagion rate has nearly doubled in the past month.In the radical Easter shutdown of Europe’s largest economy, all shops will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3. Adding next Thursday to Germany’s Easter weekend could end up costing Germany up to 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in lost output, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.European stocks dropped on Tuesday on fears that the flare up in infections could delay the region’s rebound from the steepest recession in living memory.A gauge of European leisure and travel stocks has been falling for three consecutive days -- the longest streak since January -- amid concerns that yet another tourist season may be lost, a sharp contrast to last week’s optimism, when the STOXX 600 Travel & Leisure reached record highs.After more than 11 hours of tense talks that ended early Tuesday, Merkel and state leaders extended Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18 but failed to reach an agreement on tougher measures such as curfews in hard-hit areas and establish rules for domestic travel.With officials increasingly at odds with how to proceed, opinion polls suggest the public is becoming more and more disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again.”The situation is even more severe in Hungary, which has run out of doctors and nurses to deal with a record number of Covid-19 patients, forcing hospitals to seek volunteers without any medical training. Greece, which has lobbied EU leaders heavily to approve a vaccine pass that will ease leisure travel for those inoculated, began drafting private-practice doctors this week, using national security legislation to help its stretched public-health system.Hospitals are filling up as Europe struggles to ramp up vaccine campaigns. The EU and the U.K. seek to de-escalate a dispute over supplies that could see exports to Britain blocked from AstraZeneca Plc’s plant in the Netherlands. A messy suspension of the shot last week by Germany and other countries added to the confusion.The EU has administered doses covering 6.6% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.The European Commission kept up pressure on AstraZeneca when a senior health official appeared before EU lawmakers on Tuesday. Sandra Gallina said she remained “unhappy” with the company, repeating remarks from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the bloc would use all the tools at its disposal to get doses.“There’s no holiday, there’s no weekend for vaccination,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been criticized for a slow rollout, said on Tuesday during a visit to an immunization center in the northern city of Valenciennes, pledging that students, firemen, nurses and retired doctors would be able to give shots.‘Control System’The bloc’s drugs regulator vowed to continue investigating reports of blood clots after vaccination to ensure safety, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers on Tuesday. It’s also working to speed up clearance of updated shots to better protect against new variants.“Vaccines will help us to control this pandemic,” Cooke said. “I want to reassure you and the public that there is a control system in place to ensure that the vaccines that we all receive are safe, efficacious and of high quality.”What Merkel termed the “third wave” of the pandemic appears to be gathering pace, but she offered few new concrete steps to beyond the Easter lockdown, reiterating instead an urgent appeal for citizens to stay at home.“We want to avoid our health system becoming overburdened,” she said. “We have managed that throughout this long pandemic journey, and we have to manage that in the coming weeks.”(Updates with market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mulls Selling Aluminum From State Reserves to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering selling about 500,000 metric tons of aluminum from state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, in a move that would help cool the market and meet the Asian nation’s emissions objectives.Aluminum prices plunged, hitting a daily decline limit in Shanghai, as traders sold futures contracts on earlier speculation of China’s plans. Releasing stockpiles of the highly carbon-intensive metal could offset production losses caused by China’s commitment to limiting energy usage as it plots its course to a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.Calls to China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration seeking comment weren’t answered.China’s plan and its details, including the volume of aluminum to be released, are subject to change, the person said. Beijing is keen to prevent elevated prices of the industrial metal widely used in a range of goods including appliances, window frames and car parts from feeding through into inflation, according to the person.Aluminum had climbed to its highest price in a decade in Shanghai earlier this month after Inner Mongolia, a major coal-fired production hub in northern China, said it’ll stop approving new projects following a reprimand from Beijing for failing to control its energy consumption.China is by far the world’s dominant supplier of aluminum. The country’s primary aluminum output totaled 37 million tons last year, and production in the first two months of this year rose to record levels.China previously sold aluminum from its reserves in 2010, when production cuts aimed at meeting energy-saving targets tightened supply. That same year also saw the sale of commodities from zinc to magnesium, cotton and corn to ease shortages and curb price gains.Aluminum traded 2.1% lower at $2,223.50 a metric ton at 3:05 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. In equity markets, producer Alcoa Corp. dropped 8.5% while European producers Norsk Hydro ASA slumped 5.1%, with Granges AB and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group also slipping.Other metals were mixed, with copper slipping back toward $9,000 a ton as the dollar climbed. Trafigura, the world’s biggest copper trader, expects the metal to hit $15,000 a ton in the coming decade as demand from global decarbonization produces a deep market deficit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

    Miami Beach authorities extend emergency curfew overwhelmed by spring break crowd

  • Line of Duty: Series six opener attracts record 9.6m audience

    Series six of Jed Mercurio's hit cop drama made its much-hyped debut on BBC One on Sunday night.

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • ‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

    How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression, and the spread of disinformation? Congressman John Sarbanes says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of the bill he authored: the For the People Act, which is H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • 'Devastating' fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh kills 15, leaves 400 missing - UN

    At least 15 people have been killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while at least 400 remain missing, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday. "It is massive, it is devastating," said UNHCR's Johannes Van der Klaauw, who joined a Geneva briefing virtually from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi officials are investigating the cause of the blaze even as emergency and aid workers and families sift through the debris looking for further victims.

  • Elgin Baylor, Lakers legend and former Clippers executive, dies at 86

    Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers' first superstar and one of the greatest players in NBA history, died Monday, the Lakers announced. He was 86.

  • Boulder shooting: Ten victims and suspect identified by police

    Colorado officials have named the suspect and 10 people killed in an attack on a grocery store.

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • The true story, and tragic ending, of 76 Allied prisoners' 'Great Escape' from the Nazis

    The largest Allied prisoner-of-war escape attempt didn't go as planned, but it has lived on history.

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery-store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - on YouTube

    An expert told Insider that he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active-shooter scene and livestream it.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”