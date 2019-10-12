WTO Chief Says No Exceptions for UK-EU Trade in Hard Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit there will be no special rules for trade between the U.K. and the European Union, the World Trade Organization’s director-general Roberto Azevedo said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. A trade without customs duties would only be possible, if customs would be removed for all other trading partners, too, he said.

Azevedo also asked the 164 WTO member countries to cooperate more constructively, saying that the world trade system is in its worst crisis since the 1930s. The WTO is the last institution “that separates us from the law of the jungle” he said.

