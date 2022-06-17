WTO chief urges countries to accept 'unprecedented package' of trade agreements

FILE PHOTO: WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala opens ministerial conference in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
    Nigerian economist

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of draft trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted as a major meeting stretched into its second day of overtime.

The package, which director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described as "unprecedented", did not include two of the most important deals under consideration: fisheries and a partial waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs.

However, delegates said they may be added later, with negotiations ongoing at the WTO's Geneva headquarters ahead of a final meeting scheduled for 0100 GMT on Friday.

This week's meeting with over 100 trade ministers is the body's first such conference in over four years and is seen as a crucial test of its ability to strike multilateral trade deals amid high geopolitical tensions. It has already landed one, on maintaining a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs. [L1N2Y30KU]

In the letter presenting the documents, signed by Okonjo-Iweala and two WTO chairs, she asked members to consider the "delicate balance" achieved over five days of nearly round-the-clock talks that have been at times been charged with anger and frustration.

"The nature of compromise is that noone gets all of what they want," the letter said. "Let us complete our work tonight so we can honor those out there waiting for the WTO to deliver."

Under WTO practices, its 164 members all have to agree by consensus and a blockage on one topic can derail other negotiations.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scholz, Macron, Draghi Show Kyiv Support as War Roils Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi toured damage caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine in a show of support for Kyiv, just as the Kremlin intensifies an energy crisis by curbing gas supplies to Europe. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorl

  • Beijing declares initial COVID victory as bar-linked surge eases

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The city of Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its latest battle with COVID-19 after testing millions of people and quarantining thousands in the past week to stem an outbreak prolonged by a sudden wave of cases linked to a bar. Restrictions had been in place for around a month in Beijing to tackle a broader outbreak that began in late April. "After eight days of hard fighting and the concerted efforts of Beijing residents in the battle, the swift and decisive measures have shown their effect," Beijing city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said.

  • Silos on Ukraine border would keep grain out of Russian hands, says U.S.

    Temporary silos on Ukraine's border would be intended to prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and make sure the country's winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday. But, during a visit to the United Nations, Vilsack stressed that reviving shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was the most effective and efficient way to export grain and urged Russia to take U.N.-led talks on the issue "seriously." Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies stealing Ukrainian grain.

  • N.Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID battle

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in a farming region on Thursday, putting further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections. Leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic", state news agency KCNA said, without giving the number affected, or identifying the disease. The term enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

  • Champion Petfoods Explores Options Including Sale Worth $2 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Champion Petfoods is exploring options including a potential sale that could value the company at more than $2 billion a few years after its last takeover talks, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the P

  • NTT Data Teaming Up With Toyota for Overseas Connected-Cars Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.’s data subsidiary is joining forces with Toyota Motor Corp. to develop connected cars that can collect and share data.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-

  • Aerojet Chairman Wins Legal Fight With CEO in Funding Spat Over Proxy Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake violated a court order by using company resources to back her slate of director candidates in a bitter proxy fight with the US rocket-engine maker’s board chairman, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks

  • Oil edges down as demand concerns weigh, heading for weekly fall

    Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%. If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

    UESLEI MARCELINORussian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among th

  • Pence advisor says if VP had obeyed Trump's demand to toss valid electoral votes it would have been the 'first constitutional crisis since the founding of the Republic'

    Former adviser to Mike Pence, J. Michael Luttig, says if Pence stopped the election certification process there would have been severe consequences.

  • Putin meets European leaders in Kyiv: missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59 Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

  • Former federal Judge Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee

    Luttig, who advised Pence on his role in affirming the 2020 presidential election, will tell the panel that Trump's efforts to thwart the election meant "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."

  • DeSantis is a 'very dangerous individual' because he has 'already absorbed all the lessons of Trump' but doesn't have any of the baggage, an expert on fascism argues

    "He's readying himself for a national run, if it's in 2024 or later. And he's a very dangerous individual," historian Ruth Ben Ghiat said of DeSantis.

  • Former MAGA loyalist Mo Brooks slams Trump for having 'no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself' a week after unsuccessfully begging for his endorsement

    Brooks, who begged unsuccessfully for Trump to re-endorse him, said the former president has "abandoned" the real "MAGA agenda."

  • Social Security Solvency: Lindsey Graham Thinks Seniors May ‘Have to’ Take Less Money — Can They Afford a Benefits Cut?

    In a June 13 Fox Nation debate, Sen. Lindsey Graham said seniors may have to "take a little less" and "pay a little more in" when debating Social Security solvency, reports Knewz via MSN. Graham made...

  • Liberals Rush to Spread Bogus Lauren Boebert Escort and Abortion Rumors

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINDemocrats have seized on a political action committee’s allegations that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) worked as a prostitute and had multiple abortions—claims that rest on zero actual evidence.On Tuesday, American Muckrakers PAC, co-founded by Democrat and former North Carolina state Senate candidate David Wheeler, published allegations claiming that Boebert had previously worked as an escort on a sugar-daddy website and underwent at least two abortions, one of which was related to

  • Bill Clinton Tells James Corden He Has “Never Before Been As Worried” That U.S. Will Lose Its Constitutional Democracy — Watch

    Former President Bill Clinton guested on The Late Late Show with James Corden early Thursday, in a wide ranging interview that touched on efforts at gun reform and plans to restart the Clinton Global Initiative. But at one point, Corden asked Clinton what keeps him so optimistic. While Clinton cited children and grandchildren and their […]

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Putin still wants a 'significant portion' of Ukraine or even the whole country, but Russia won't be able to do it: Pentagon official

    The US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy said "Ukrainians are holding up" as Russian forces have failed to find a breakthrough in their invasion.