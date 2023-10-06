WTO complaint suspended by Ukraine fails to placate Poland

Ukraine's suspension of its lawsuit filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) is a "good but insufficient step.” As such, Poland is not going to lift the grain embargo, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller stated on Oct. 6.

"Ultimately, we are demanding that the complaint be withdrawn, not suspended….This is a good step, but not enough. Lifting the grain embargo is off the table at this stage.”

Ukraine "paused" the consideration of a complaint against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia at the WTO, noting that the problem of grain exports to neighboring countries would be resolved in the coming weeks and months.

Ukraine filed lawsuits against Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary with the WTO on Sept. 18 after the three countries unilaterally extended their ban on Ukrainian grain imports despite the European Commission's Sept. 15 decision to lift the restrictive measures.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a decree on a new mechanism for agricultural exports, supported by the European Commission, on Sept. 26.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus called on Ukraine to withdraw its complaint to the WTO on Sept. 27. Kyiv stated that it would do so after receiving guarantees that such bans would not be repeated. Warsaw said it would not lift the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

