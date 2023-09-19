WTO confirms Ukraine's appeal regarding three-country grain ban

On Tuesday, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) confirmed that Ukraine had submitted requests for consultations with countries that unilaterally banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Source: Reuters, citing a WTO representative, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We can confirm that a request for consultations was received Monday evening. Further information will be provided once the request has been circulated to our members," the WTO representative said.

The organisation's representative did not name the countries, although Ukraine previously stated that these were Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Background:

Ukraine officially submitted requests for consultations with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary within the framework of the WTO on 18 September.

The Polish and Slovak authorities said they will not lift unilateral restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine after it initiated a challenge within the World Trade Organisation.

