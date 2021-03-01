In 1st day on job, new WTO chief pushes for fisheries deal

  • New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, center, poses between WTO Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff, left, and Karl Brauner upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to takes office in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)
  • New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, center, speaks between WTO Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff, left, and Karl Brauner upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to takes office in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)
  • New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the WTO headquarters to takes office in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Switzerland WTO

New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, center, poses between WTO Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff, left, and Karl Brauner upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to takes office in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)
JAMEY KEATEN
·3 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The new head of the World Trade Organization threw her support behind long-fruitless efforts among member countries to agree on fisheries subsidies that could reduce overfishing, calling the efforts a top priority as she took office on Monday.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out elbow bumps — COVID-19 oblige — as she took up the job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva.

“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” said Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who is both the first woman and the first African to hold the job. “I feel ready to go.”

Negotiators have been tasked with striking an agreement that could help eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and prohibit some fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing.

Member states of the WTO, which works to craft accords that can ensure smooth international trade, have struggled to reach an agreement on fisheries after roughly two decades of work. Okonjo-Iweala called for finalizing the negotiations “as soon as possible,” and credited Colombian ambassador Santiago Wills, who chairs the talks on fisheries subsidies, for his “really hard" work.

“My presence is to try and support him proactively to try and unblock the situation so he can complete the fantastic work he has been doing,” she said alongside Wills as they met with various advocacy groups outside the WTO gates. “It has been 20 years — and 20 years is enough.”

“Things are not easy when members are negotiating and there are still a lot of critical issues that need to be sorted out,” she said. "But we are hopeful.”

Wills said it was “music to my ears to see on the first day the (director general) comes here and makes a statement on the fisheries negotiations.”

Okonjo-Iweala's first day also consisted of meeting staffers and attending her first meeting of the General Council, made up of top envoys from the trade body’s 164 member states. The closed-door council meeting was largely held by videoconference because of measures aimed to fight the pandemic.

Okonjo-Iweala’s victory in the race last fall was delayed largely because the U.S. administration under Donald Trump supported another candidate. Her appointment came through last month when the Biden administration cleared the way for her selection at the trade body, whose rules require consensus.

The WTO is facing headwinds such as rising protectionism. Its dispute settlement system has been blocked because the U.S. has almost singlehandedly prevented appointments to its Appellate Body — a rough equivalent to an appeals court.

Okonjo-Iweala said last month that “wide-ranging reforms” are needed, vowing that a first priority would be to address the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic — such as by working to lift export restrictions on supplies and vaccines to get them distributed to countries in need.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala prepared for task of reviving WTO

    The World Trade Organization's (WTO) first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala started work on Monday, ending a six-month leadership void as she aims to revive the global trade watchdog ahead of a major year-end meeting. The first day with the former finance and foreign minister at the helm of the WTO coincides with a closed meeting of its top decision-making body, the General Council. The WTO later confirmed the date.

  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history at WTO

    The former Nigerian finance minister becomes the first woman, and the first African, head of the WTO.

  • Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

    Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent. “This is a really big step in the right direction” said Daniel Affelt of the environmental group BUND-Berlin, which runs several "repair cafes" where people can bring in their broken appliances and get help fixing them up again. “If you need specialist tools or have to break open the device, then you can’t repair it.”

  • Sprinter Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine

    "My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner. Blake, a one-time rival of Jamaican great Usain Bolt, will likely still be able to participate in what is expected to be the 31-year-old's third and final Games even if he does not get the vaccine. The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is "encouraged" but not compulsory for athletes.

  • Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

    Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions. Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. “Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, ‘OK, I got to get one now,’" Korda said.

  • Cryptocurrencies: Why Nigeria is a global leader in Bitcoin trade

    A devaluing currency and hard economic conditions make cryptocurrencies attractive despite the risks.

  • AOC Calls for Investigation into ‘Extraordinarily Serious’ Cuomo Sexual-Harassment Allegations

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Friday urged the New York State legislature to open an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo brought by his former staffer, Lindsey Boylan. The progressive congresswoman told reporters that survivors “deserve to be heard” and noted that the “process for hearing this allegation falls squarely in the state legislature.” Meanwhile, New York attorney general Letitia James is reportedly reviewing a letter from state Republicans who have also called for an investigation into the allegations against the governor, according to Fox News. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. “We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue,” she writes. “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking.” Boylan later resigned on September 26, 2018.

  • Amanda Seyfried Involved Her Daughter In Her Golden Globes Glam

    At tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, actress Amanda Seyfried is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in the Netflix drama Mank. For the mostly virtual event, Seyfried still prepped for this year’s Globes as she would an IRL red carpet, going all-in with hair, makeup, and a designer gown. One major upside to the safe and remote nature of her appearance: The actress was able to bring her kids along for her big day. On her Instagram Stories, Seyfried shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from inside her hotel room, where she got ready for her Zoom Globes appearance with the help of her glam squad, hairstylist Renato Campora, makeup artist Genevieve Herr, and the cutest assistant ever: Seyfried’s three-year-old daughter, Nina Sadoski Seyfried. “I wouldn’t let her do my makeup tonight, so she brushed my hand,” Seyfried captioned a shot of her daughter having fun with Herr’s equipment. Like many celebrities, Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski choose to keep both of their children — Nina and five-month-old Thomas — out of the spotlight and don’t show their faces on social media, and this photo is no exception. However, the sweet candid shot proves that Seyfried’s daughter is getting to experience the Golden Globe Awards with mom, which is pretty special. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How This Raw Honey Has Become A Celebrity StapleAmazon's Most Viral Hidden Beauty Gems, FoundBeautiful Photos Of Models Celebrating Diversity

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap outside CPAC

    Pardoned Trump ally swung hips to song about ‘patriots pulling up knocking on the Capitol’

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • The influencer effect: 'Love Island star transformed my business'

    Influencers can have a bad reputation but for some people they have proved to be a business lifeline.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Professional golfers at Concession and beyond honor Tiger Woods with his Sunday red

    From Puerto Rico to Bradenton and Orlando to Tuscon, Arizona, players on the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour paid tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a horrific car accident in California earlier this week and needed surgery to his multiple leg injuries sustained in the accident.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Biden news – live: Trump hints at 2024 run as he asks for more money and tears into successor

    Latest updates from Washington DC and beyond

  • Trump at CPAC 2021: Ex-president to taunt his enemies and underscore commitment to leading Republican party

    Trump movement is ‘far from over,’ ex-president will tell supporters at CPAC

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Clippers take aim at Bucks, who have had their number

    The Clippers have not beaten the Milwaukee Bucks during the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era and look to change that Sunday.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.