WTO Says Trump’s Metals Tariffs Broke Rules as US Rejects Findings

Bryce Baschuk
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won’t lead to a removal of the duties.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global aluminum, which Trump imposed on national-security grounds, violated basic WTO rules, a dispute-settlement panel said in a series of rulings published Friday.

The WTO panel said US national-security claims “are not justified” because they were not “taken in time of war or other emergency in international relations.”

The US “strongly rejected the flawed interpretation and conclusions” in the report and will not remove its duties as a result of the rulings, Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the US Trade Representative, said in a statement.

Policy Rebuke

The panel of three trade experts sided with China, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey and encouraged the US to bring its measures in line with its WTO obligations. It was a rebuke of a policy that fell under the banner of Trump’s “America First” political slogan.

The ruling is unlikely to have much impact on American metal producers because the US can effectively veto it by lodging an appeal at any point in the next 60 days. WTO appeals cannot currently be heard, because the US paralyzed the appellate body in 2019.

“The WTO has proven ineffective at stopping severe and persistent non-market excess capacity from the PRC and others that is an existential threat to market-oriented steel and aluminum sectors and a threat to US national security,” Hodge said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“The WTO now suggests that the United States too must stand idly by. The United States will not cede decision-making over its essential security to WTO panels,” he said. “We do not intend to remove the Section 232 duties as a result of these disputes.”

In separate statements, United Steelworkers and the American Iron and Steel Institute both said the WTO overstepped its mandate and called on the Biden administration to maintain the tariffs.

Trump-Era Tariffs

The Trump-era tariffs date back to 2018 when China, the European Union, Turkey and a half-dozen nations — Canada, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, and Switzerland — lodged concurrent disputes at the WTO that argued the measures violated their basic WTO rights. Two related disputes launched by Russia and India remain pending.

The EU and a handful of other nations initially retaliated with tariffs against US exports worth billions of dollars but Brussels Canada and Mexico have since withdrawn their tariffs and suspended their WTO disputes following bilateral negotiations with the US.

National-Security Case

The WTO ruling is noteworthy because it dismissed the US argument that the WTO could not mediate trade measures that are necessary to protect America’s sovereign security interests.

The US said its measures were exempt from WTO oversight due to an exception to the WTO rulebook that allows governments to take “any action which it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests.”

The WTO has long sought to avoid litigating matters of national security out of respect for countries’ sovereign decisions, and western trade policy has shifted since the case arose.

The US and European Union are said to be considering new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of a broader bid to fight carbon emissions. That’s a change from the Trump administration’s reliance on the WTO’s national-security loophole in favor of another WTO exception for trade restrictions imposed in the name of protecting the environment.

(Updates with more USTR comment from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. floats new steel, aluminum tariffs based on carbon emissions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. officials are proposing to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum based on how much carbon the producing country's industries emit, in a bid to fight climate change and "dirty" metals made in China and elsewhere, two people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday. The proposal from the U.S. Trade Representative's office to be negotiated with the European Union would create a global "club" of market-oriented countries seeking to reduce carbon emissions. Countries that are members of the "global arrangement" with emissions exceeding these standards would pay higher tariffs when exporting metals to countries with lower emissions, according to the document.

  • U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old

    The amended authorization on Thursday from the Food and Drug Administration allows use of Moderna's bivalent shot as a booster in children 6 months through 5 years of age, two months after their initial vaccination. Pfizer/BioNTech's updated shot can now be given as a third dose to those aged 6 months through 4 years, who have not completed their primary vaccination series or are yet to receive the third dose. Children who have completed their initial three-dose vaccination with Pfizer's original shot are not yet eligible to receive the bivalent booster, the agency said.

  • China and Saudi Arabia Deepen Ties

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reinforced ties between the two nations. Emily Hawthorne, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at RANE, discusses the bilateral summit on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East."

  • WTO Rules Against US Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imposed by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Trade Organization said the US violated trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs that former President Donald Trump said were necessary to protect America’s national security, according to an email from Norway’s Foreign Ministry.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStock Traders Shrug Off Hot PPI to Focus on Fed: Markets WrapTo

  • EU watchdog warns on waning effectiveness of antibody COVID drugs

    The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have both gone a step further and pulled recommendations for some monoclonal antibodies on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered these options obsolete. Monoclonal antibodies are designed to neutralise the SARS-CoV-2 virus by binding to the spike protein on its surface, but the virus has been evolving, causing changes in this protein, affecting how the antibodies bind to them.

  • Dollar eases against euro as investors weigh rates outlook

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower on Thursday against the euro as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve policy against the chances that higher interest rates could lead to a recession. The Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all set to announce interest rate decisions next week as policy makers continue to tap the brakes on economic growth through higher rates to thwart stubbornly high inflation. Traders and investors will be on the watch for any signs that the Fed is getting ready to pause its hikes.

  • Yellen 'open' to visiting China, will seek deeper economic engagement

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she was "open" to visit China as she seeks to deepen economic engagement with Beijing after the leaders of the world's two largest economies met last month, signaling a possible easing of tensions. "I have no definite plan to visit China, but I am certainly open to it and look forward to more intense interactions than we've had over the last year or two," Yellen said. Yellen told reporters after a visit to a Bureau of Printing and Engraving currency plant in Texas that a potential topic for future meetings with Chinese officials was the need for China to participate more fully in debt restructurings of distressed poor and developing countries that had borrowed heavily from Chinese state lenders.

  • The top holiday songs among global market participants

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the top holiday songs for global market participants.

  • Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet

    Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs.

  • UK to team up with Italy and Japan to build advanced fighter jet

    Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cue Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:HLTH ) by taking the...

  • Twitter reportedly converts office space into employee bedrooms

    Twitter is taking its "hardcore" work policy for staff to a new level, reportedly converting empty offices in its headquarters into bedrooms for employees. CBS News anchors Meg Oliver and Anne-Marie Green spoke with Forbes senior editor Katharine Schwab about the response.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    If you want to know who really controls Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Adele and Rich Paul: A Complete Relationship Timeline

    Adele has been connected to the sports agent since 2021.

  • China's Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens

    The electric vehicle maker saw net loss widen to 1.65 billion yuan ($237.55 million) compared with a net loss of 21.5 million yuan a year ago for the third quarter ended Sept.30. Most auto makers have been hit by rising material costs and a global chip shortage, but Li Auto said that it was expecting higher deliveries and production scale up as global supply chain issues ease. Rivals Xpeng Inc and Nio Inc also reported wider losses owing to soaring inflation.

  • Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says

    Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.

  • Drake and son Adonis make rare appearance courtside at Raptors game

    Drake made a rare public appearance courtside with his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

  • 4 Banking Mistakes to Avoid as 2022 Comes to an End

    Image source: Getty Images It's hard to believe that 2022 is almost over. Wasn't it just yesterday that we were all hunkering down during those January COVID-19 surges and getting used to the word "inflation" being all over the news?But now that 2023 is right around the corner, now's a good time to start thinking about ways to start off the new year in a solid financial place.

  • Bitcoin's Lightning Network Could Be Getting a Privacy Upgrade

    One new standard being developed by Blockstream is already running on the company’s Core Lightning implementation.

  • Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked during a stop in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.”