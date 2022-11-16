WTO warns of 'real' recession risk in some major economies

G20 Summit in Indonesia
Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) warned on Wednesday that several major economies face a real risk of sliding into recession as the war in Ukraine, rising food and fuel costs, and soaring inflation cloud the global outlook.

"It may not happen everywhere, but several key countries risk sliding into recession," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"Of course, the impact of that can be quite significant for emerging markets and poor countries, which need external demand from the developed countries to recover."

The Geneva-based trade body last month projected global trade to rise just 1.0% in 2023, down sharply from an estimated 3.5% rise for this year.

"There are so many uncertainties and most of the risks are on the downside," such as the fallout from the war in Ukraine and headwinds from inflation, she said.

A second day of talks by the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Wednesday was disrupted by an emergency meeting to discuss reports of a missile landing in Polish territory, adding to uncertainty over the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Okonjo-Iweala said she has called on G20 leaders to phase out food export restrictions, which have been on the rise and hurt poor countries by pushing up food prices.

Among the few bright spots that she noted, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit to mend strained bilateral ties that are among the uncertainties weighing on the prospects for global recovery.

"One doesn't want to read too much into it, but it's always good when the two biggest economies in the world talk to each other," Okonjo-Iweala said of the U.S.-China summit.

"Certainly with respect to trade, it's very helpful."

Okonjo-Iweala said she was "very hopeful" some breakthrough will be made in reforming the WTO's dispute settlement system, which has been paralysed since 2019 when the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump blocked the appointment of judges for an appeals body arbitrating on global trade disputes.

"The Americans are consulting actively with other members at an informal level," she said, adding that the stronger U.S. engagement will help speed up progress on reform from the beginning of next year.

In a meeting in September, trade ministers of the G7 advanced economies agreed to work towards having a functioning WTO dispute settlement system by 2024.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Americans Cash In Strong Dollars to Scoop Up Luxury London Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- London real estate broker Charles McDowell has sold six luxury central London homes in the last six months. Five of the buyers were American.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaThe broke

  • In China's property crisis, global asset managers see opportunity in rental housing

    Global investors Warburg Pincus and Greystar Real Estate Partners are pushing deeper into China's rental housing, as a growing number of distressed developers are looking to divest some of their assets to temper a stifling liquidity crunch. The two asset managers, whose focus is on top tier Chinese cities for rental business, are in talks with distressed developers to take over assets including offices and hotels to turn them into rental housing, their executives told Reuters. Beijing has been promoting rental housing in recent years as runaway home prices in major cities shut out many young buyers - a plan that has assumed greater significance in the wake of the debt crisis in the property sector and a weaker economy, industry officials said.

  • Oz Minerals Shares Halted Pending Potential Control Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Oz Minerals Ltd. has requested a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a potential change-of-control transaction, three months after the copper miner rejected a A$8.4 billion ($5.7 billion) bid by BHP Group Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Cr

  • Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving driver assistance systems

    Tesla Inc told U.S. auto safety regulators it has reports of two new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars tied to advanced driver assistance systems in the month ending October 15, data released Tuesday by the government shows. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June began releasing data provided by automakers on reports of crashes tied to driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot.

  • UK Chancellor Hunt to Lift Cap on Bankers’ Bonuses, Keeping Kwarteng Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will confirm he is lifting the cap on UK bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his Autumn Statement -- a budget in all but name -- on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit

  • Biden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said a rocket that struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, comments that may limit the risk of a major escalation in tensions over the incident.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Crit

  • Stocks, Dollar Jolted by Missile Strike in Poland: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaStocks and currencies seesawed on Wednesday after a rocket that struck inside the Polish border fueled fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine.Sh

  • Oil Heads Lower as Missile Strike on Poland Sparks Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine after Poland was struck by a Russian-made missile.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaWest Texas Intermedia

  • Big Tech layoffs 'are not a sign of an impending recession': Goldman

    Goldman Sachs offers up a contrarian take on layoffs from big-cap tech.

  • Activist Investor TCI Calls on Google Parent Alphabet to Slash Costs

    Hedge fund TCI urged the Google parent to reduce losses in long-term bets such as the self-driving car unit Waymo and said the company would be more efficient with fewer employees.

  • Poland could invoke NATO Article 4 after Russian-made missiles reportedly struck a Polish village. Here's what that means.

    Multiple Eastern European countries previously invoked NATO Article 4 in February following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

  • Trump’s 2024 Announcement Was So Boring Even Fox News Cut Away

    The former president said he's running for president ... then started rambling so much that Sean Hannity had to give the floor to pundits to praise the still-in-progress speech

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • DeSantis Finally Fires Back at Trump: ‘Check Out the Scoreboard’

    Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesAfter being the target of Donald Trump’s taunts for weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot back with a simple retort: just look at the “scoreboard.”His remarks—at a Tuesday press conference—mark the first time DeSantis, who has left the door open to running for president in 2024, has publicly responded to the personal jabs made by Trump and his allies. “Well, you know, one of the things I’ve learned, like learn in this job is when you’re do, when you're leading, when you’r

  • Drag Queen Barbra Seville Trolls Arizona Loser Kari Lake

    Seville, who called out the Arizona governor candidate for hypocrisy, took inspiration from an iconic Game of Thrones scene.

  • Sean Hannity's Bitter Election Call Of Kari Lake's Defeat Is Something To Watch

    The Fox News host did his disgruntled best to report Katie Hobbs' victory in the Arizona governor's race and was labeled a "hypocrite."

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Donald Trump's Expected Run for President Has Reportedly Caused ‘Extra Behind-the-Scenes Tension’ in the Family

    The news that Ivanka Trump cropped Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo may have seemed like silly news, but there is apparently a family feud brewing over Donald Trump’s run for president that has everyone taking sides. The couple, along with Eric and Lara Trump, are fully onboard the MAGA train, […]

  • Israel admonishes Ukrainian ambassador over U.N. vote

    Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "urgently" weigh in on Israel's "prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory", which it said were violating the Palestinians' right to self-determination. Israel "expressed its dissatisfaction" with Ukraine's decision to vote in favour of the resolution in a conversation with Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, according to a statement released by the Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday.

  • Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were absent from their father's 2024 campaign launch. Here are the family members who attended the event.

    Eric Trump Jr., his wife Lara Trump, Jared Kushner, and Barron Trump were seen entering the room where Donald Trump made his announcement.