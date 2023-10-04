WTVP has a new interim station manager following resignation and death of former CEO

PEORIA — Julie Sanders has been named as interim station manager of WTVP PBS television in Peoria in the wake of the resignation and death of former station manager Lesley Matuszak last week.

Sanders was appointed by the board of directors of Illinois Valley Telecommunications Corporation.

On staff at WTVP since 2016 as marketing and content director, Sanders has led programming, marketing and community outreach efforts. She has more than 25 years of experience with video production, public relations and integrated marketing.

