Wu Files Proposal To Cap Protests Outside Of Residential Homes

BOSTON — After enduring months of protestors outside of her Roslindale home, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed legislation to cap protests targeting the homes of specific residents.

On Monday, Wu filed an "Ordinance Regarding Targeted Residential Picketing" legislation which would bar picketing, protesting, or demonstrating outside a particular residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. - but will not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas.

Since she first entered office, protestors have stood outside Wu's home in Roslindale almost daily to voice their opinions against the COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the city she enacted last year.

The proposal would address what the mayor's office describes as targeted residential picketing, or "picketing, protesting, or demonstrating, with or without signs or sound amplification, that is specifically directed towards a particular residence or one or more occupants of the residence, and which takes place before or about the targeted residence."

In December, Wu said Boston would require proof of vaccination for certain public spaces, a decision which has since been lifted, citing improving COVID-19 metrics, but her home remains subject to ongoing protests.

Wu has mentioned the impact of the protests near her home, which she shares with her husband, mother, and two children. In an interview with GBH New's Boston Public Radio, Wu claimed protestors "violate boundaries of decency, of what's appropriate," to get their points across.

Wu's office says the targeted residential picketing that occurs late at night or early in the morning "increases the intrusion on the privacy and sanctity of the home, and is particularly harassing and detrimental to the sleep and well-being of families."

The ordinance would protect not just elected officials' homes but any targeted residence, Wu's office said.

"Boston has a strong legacy of activism, and it's important to uphold and protect the ability to speak out and advocate fiercely to keep our democracy strong," Wu said in a statement. "But in a moment of divided national politics, we can’t normalize the harassment and hate spilling over into our communities. Boston must model not only bold, urgent policies, but also inclusive, empowering politics."

"This ordinance will add to our existing laws to stop harassment of residents in their private homes, while respecting the right to protest," said Gregory Long, acting commissioner of the Boston Police Department. "People have a right to privacy and peace in their homes."

For more on the mayor's full ordinance, click here.



This article originally appeared on the Boston Patch