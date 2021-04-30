Wu-Tang Clan imposter gets prison for cheating hotels, limos

·2 min read

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for using stolen credit cards to live large in hotels and limousines while claiming to have ties to the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Walker Washington of Augusta was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release.

U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Washington, 53, to pay about $300,000 to 19 businesses defrauded in the scheme, according to the release. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is completed. There is no parole in the federal system.

Washington's co-defendant, Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, of Crestview, Florida, was previously sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to the same charge and also must pay $300,000 in restitution to the businesses.

“These two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for several weeks by scamming hospitality providers,” Estes said. “We commend the skeptical hotel clerk who saw through the scam and alerted law enforcement, bringing this scheme to a halt.”

Barnes-Burpo and Washington admitted that they falsely claimed to be affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the Wu-Tang Clan and used fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent limousines, defraud hotels, caterers and production studios in multiple cities as early as September 2019, prosecutors said.

Staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious on Nov. 21, 2019, and notified the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

“These two scammers will have plenty of time to figure out if their few weeks of unearned fame was worth several years in prison,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • UK allows dancing without distancing at nightclub test event

    Several thousand music fans on Friday became the first people in Britain in more than a year to legally dance, drink and listen to music in a nightclub, as part of a test to see whether social distancing measures can be eased without triggering new coronavirus outbreaks. The afternoon-admission gig at a warehouse in Liverpool, northwest England, is one of a series of pilot events sponsored by the U.K. government and closely monitored by public health officials. Once inside, clubbers could dance to DJs including Lewis Boardman and Jayda G. with no restrictions on mixing with others.

  • H. B. Fuller (FUL) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    H. B. Fuller (FUL) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Is Evercore (EVR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • What Makes Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Cipriani Opens New Location on Dubai’s Fashion Avenue

    Marking 90 years in hospitality, the company debuts a new concept, Cipriani Dolci.

  • Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

    The UK-based company was started by two Oxford University scientists and spun out of the university's Jenner Institute in 2016. Its co-founder Sarah Gilbert was among the scientists who led AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

  • 'Monumental': First nightclub with zero COVID rules just hours from opening its doors

    6,000 clubbers will attend Circus in Liverpool as it tests the impact of opening clubs on the spread of coronavirus.

  • At least 45 killed in stampede at large Israeli religious festival

    At least 45 people have been killed and 150 hospitalized in a stampede at a large Jewish festival in northern Israel, the deadliest civilian disaster in the country's history, AP reports.The latest: President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences on behalf of the United States for those killed at Lag B'Omer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking," Biden said in a statement."I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded. We are also working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the religious observance of Lag B’Omer."The big picture: Tens of thousands of people gathered at Mount Meron to observe Lag BaOmer, an Orthodox Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage buried there, per AP. The festival was the largest event of its kind held in the country since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been significantly curbed by Israel's world-leading vaccine rollout.Netanyahu described the incident as "one of the worst disasters that has befallen the state of Israel" while briefly visiting the site on Friday. He was jeered by protesters that blamed the government and police for failing to prevent the disaster.Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asian-American groups push for socio-political clout with funding surge

    Asian-American business and community leaders, including billionaire Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, have quietly lined up what they aim to be the largest private investment in Asian American and Pacific Islander causes in U.S. history following a rise in anti-Asian bigotry. The Asian American Foundation, which is set to announce its initial fundraising commitments on Monday, is among dozens of AAPI groups seeking to harness a flood of resources that has accelerated since a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area day spas in March. The foundation will fill in funding gaps for a wide array of AAPI organizations that have been under-financed for years.

  • GOP Rep. Liz Cheney responds to criticism over fist bumping Biden: 'We're not sworn enemies'

    Cheney, who has been highly critical of Biden's policies, defended the friendly greeting at his address to Congress: "We're Americans."

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Twisted Sister awarded $1.2m from Clive Palmer over copyright claim

    Australian billionaire Clive Palmer used a version of We're Not Gonna Take It when he ran for parliament.

  • Michael Cohen predicts Giuliani will turn on Trump 'in a heartbeat'

    After federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office, CNN is getting some analysis from someone who knows a bit about that: Michael Cohen. Cohen weighed in Thursday after Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, had his home and office searched by investigators amid a probe into his Ukraine business dealing. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also had his home and office raided in 2018 before he ultimately faced criminal charges including tax evasion and was sentenced to prison. Cohen speculated the probe into Giuliani will end up expanding as investigators sort through a "multitude of documents," and "we have no idea how expansive" it will get because "who knows what's on" his computers and phones. Asked by CNN whether he thinks Giuliani could "turn on" Trump and offer up information, Cohen predicted he would. "Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn't like Donald, and Donald certainly didn't like Rudy," Cohen said. "So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn't want to follow my path." Cohen went on to predict Giuliani is "going to start talking one, two, three" and will "make an agreement with the Southern District of New York," as he "knows how to avoid what the ultimate consequence is going to be." Cohen also recalled once warning Giuliani he would be thrown "under the bus," something he now believes will happen. "Rudy, I told you so," Cohen told CNN. "I told you so!" "What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus," says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani. "We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]... because Rudy's an idiot." pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red lineLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria

  • Trading up in the NFL Draft for a QB is a huge risk - here's how it has worked in the past

    Trading up in the NFL Draft is can be a costly endeavor - but for the teams that it works out for, it's well worth the investment.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Canada's parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election

    Canada's first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election. Trudeau's Liberals have a minority of seats in the House of Commons and must rely on other parties to govern. Insiders say it is clear Trudeau's patience is starting to wear thin.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19