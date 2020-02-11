The Wuhan coronavirus has killed more people in 6 weeks than SARS did in 8 months. Here's how the 2 outbreaks compare.

Christian Keenan/Getty Images

A coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed more people in six weeks than severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) did in eight months.

More than 1,100 people have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, and at least 44,500 have been infected across 26 countries. (For the latest case total, death toll, and travel information, see Business Insider's live updates here.)

The new virus, which is marked by fevers and pneumonia-like symptoms, conjured a sense of déja vu for some who remember the SARS outbreak that started in November 2002. SARS was also a coronavirus, and it jumped to people from animals in wet markets, which the new coronavirus probably did, too. The two viruses share 80% of their genetic codes.

Experts called SARS "the first pandemic of the 21st century," since it spread across 29 countries. The virus emerged in Guangdong and infected 8,098 people over the course of eight months, killing 774. Just a month after the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the total global case count surpassed that of SARS.

The new coronavirus — now officially known as COVID-19 — appears to be less deadly than SARS, however. The mortality rate for SARS was 9.6%, whereas the Wuhan coronavirus seems to kill between 1% and 2% of those infected.

"In essence, it's a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage," Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading in the UK, said on February 3.

Here are some of the crucial differences between this outbreak and the SARS pandemic 17 years ago.

The first report of the novel coronavirus came on December 31, though some people might have gotten sick earlier that month. Wuhan is a city of 11 million people in the central province of Hubei, China.

Google Maps/Business Insider

SARS originated in the Guangdong province in southeastern China, near Hong Kong.

Patients with the SARS coronavirus experienced fevers, headaches, and a type of deadly pneumonia that could cause respiratory failure. But that virus hasn't been seen in humans since July 2003.

The new coronavirus has spread far faster than SARS did.

Reuters

It took eight months for SARS to infect more than 8,000 people. COVID-19 infected over 20,000 people in about five weeks.

Ma Xiaowei, minister of China's National Health Commission, said the coronavirus' incubation period ranges from one to 14 days, the South China Morning Post reported.

A new study from China's National Health Commission, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests the new virus' incubation period could be as long as 24 days. The illness may jump between people before patients show symptoms.

SARS' average incubation period, by comparison, was seven days.

The new coronavirus' fatality rate has not yet been determined with accuracy, but it seems to be between 1% and 2% so far. The SARS fatality rate was 9.6%.