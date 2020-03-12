A Wuhan doctor says Chinese officials silenced her coronavirus warnings in December, costing thousands their lives

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on January 30, 2020.

Reuters

Ai Fen, director of Wuhan Central Hospital's emergency department, shared a diagnostic report with colleagues on WeChat on December 30. She was particularly concerned by the similarities between the new pneumonia-like infection and SARS, she told Chinese magazine, People.

A hospital supervisor criticized Ai for "spreading rumors" and forbade her from speaking about it even to her family, the South China Morning Post said.

Hospital staff saw person-to-person transmission long before officials acknowledged or reported it, leaving " hundreds of doctors and nurses in the dark, doing all they could to treat patients without knowing about the epidemic," the Chinese outlet Caixin reported.

Frontline healthcare workers at Wuhan Central Hospital were among the worst hit by the COVID-19 virus. Four among them, including whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, have died.

Ai Fen, director of Wuhan Central Hospital's emergency department, told Chinese magazine People that a colleague sent her a diagnostic report in late December of a worrying infection that mirrored severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), according to the South China Morning Post.

Ai shared a picture of the report on a WeChat group on December 30, and then its members circulated that photo more widely. Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, 34, who was silenced by Chinese officials and then died of the COVID-19 virus, was part of that group.

Ai said she also gave hospital authorities a heads-up about the virus.

"I even grabbed our hospital respiratory department director, who happened to be passing my office, and told him that one of his patients was confirmed to have been infected with a SARS-like virus," Ai said to People magazine, the Post reported.

'My mind just went blank'

The next day, hospital leaders told Ai that Wuhan's health commission had forbidden frontline medical workers from saying anything about the virus in a bid to avoid panic.

Ai said she was also censured by a hospital official, who accused her of "spreading rumors," the Post reported. She was ordered to not speak about it even to her husband and to inform her staff members that they were not permitted to publicly disclose any information about the illness.

"My mind just went blank," Ai told the magazine. "He wasn't criticizing me for not working hard … He made me feel that I alone had ruined the future of Wuhan. I was in despair."

Li Wenliang wears a respirator mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, February 3, 2020.

LI WENLIANG/GAN EN FUND via REUTERS

One week later, a hospital nurse, Hu Ziwei, fell sick, Ai said.

"How could I refrain from discussions with my medical colleagues knowing that a new and significant virus had emerged? I followed my intuition as a doctor so what mistakes did I make?" Ai wondered.

Evidence of human-to-human transmission

It has been widely reported that the coronavirus originated in a wet market in Wuhan, and Ai said initial patients were in some ways linked to the market. But, soon that trend changed, and more family clusters began to show up.

"If there's no people-to-people transmission, why did the patients continue to increase after the Huanan market was closed?" Ai said.

An investigation from the Chinese outlet Caixin found that more than 230 of 4,000 staff members at the Wuhan Central Hospital have contracted the coronavirus. This is the highest rate of infection at all Wuhan medical centers.

Dr. Li Wenliang died in February and was followed by other doctors Jiang Xueqing and Mei Zhongming in early March. Ophthalmologist Zhu Heping died on March 9, marking the fourth fatality among medical workers.

The hospital's deputy chief cardio-thoracic surgeon and deputy chief urologist are in critical condition, a head nurse told Caixin.

Frontline medical staff were kept 'in the dark'

A department head who asked to stay anonymous told Caixin that Chinese authorities have risked people's lives by spreading misinformation.

"The false information released by the relevant departments — claiming the disease was controllable and would not spread from human-to-human — left hundreds of doctors and nurses in the dark, doing all they could to treat patients without knowing about the epidemic," the source said. "And even when they fell ill, they could not report it. They could not alert their colleagues and the public in time despite their sacrifice. This is the most painful loss and lesson."

Doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital also pointed to other factors that put them at heightened risk, Caixin reported.