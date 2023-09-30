WUHS educates community about fentanyl dangers

Sep. 29—In a joint effort between Wheatland Union High School District and Wheatland School District to spread awareness about fentanyl use, several local agencies shared information with parents at Wheatland Union High School on Thursday about the risks of drug use and its impact on communities.

Director of Health Services for Wheatland Union High School District Lisa Phillips said that this presentation is one of several meetings that will be held in Yuba County schools after the recent formation of the Yuba County Office of Education's fentanyl taskforce. This group consists of several local agencies. It also contracted with the Sacramento-based nonprofit Arrive Alive California to educate community members on opioid overdoses and poisonings and how to administer Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

According to the California Department of Public Health, California saw nearly 6,000 opioid-related deaths in 2021, the vast majority of which were due to fentanyl overdoses.